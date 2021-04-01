WWE Rumor Roundup: Talent accused of clicking photos of Charlotte Flair while she was changing in the locker room, Former Champion quit because of Randy Orton- 1st April 2021

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE.

In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting topics such as the possibility of a released WWE Superstar returning to join The Hurt Business, Vince McMahon being upset with Edge's segment, and much more.

We will also take a look at which Superstar decided to leave WWE after having a conversation with Randy Orton. Let's and dive in and take a look at some of the most noteworthy stories of the day.

#5 Andrade talks about the backstage jealousy Charlotte Flair has to face in WWE

Charlotte Flair's fiance Andrade recently opened up about the jealousy that Charlotte Flair has to face in WWE. Speaking to Lucha Libra Online, he also talked about an unfortunate incident where someone took photos of Charlotte Flair while she was changing in the locker room:

"She's had problems backstage. One time someone took a photo of her when she was changing. We know who but she didn't want to say anything and WWE didn’t know about it."

Andrade said that there are only a handful of Superstars in the women's locker room who can perform as Flair can. However, they still criticize her and think that she is handed opportunities because of her last name.

"They have a lot of jealousy towards her. They look at her as just the daughter of Ric Flair. I know she's a good wrestler and she has earned her spot in WWE. There is a lot of jealousy. After matches, a lot of people say she works stiff." H/T: WrestlingNews.co

Charlotte Flair was rumored to be facing Asuka at WrestleMania 37, however, Flair has been dropped from WrestleMania 37 due to health concerns and replaced with Rhea Ripley in the match with Asuka.

