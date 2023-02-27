WWE Rumor Roundup: Talent unhappy with Triple H, plans for the main event of WrestleMania 39, update on Brock Lesnar's first-time-ever match

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at the rumors from the world of WWE.

We are merely a month away from WWE's biggest spectacle of the year, WrestleMania 39. With each passing week, we are getting closer and closer to the final card of the show. We have some interesting updates regarding WrestleMania 39, including the plans for the main event. Additionally, there's a report about the talent being unhappy with Triple H.

#3. Update on Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 39 match

Many WrestleMania 39 feuds were teased and rumored for Brock Lesnar over the last couple of months against the likes of Gunther, Bray Wyatt, and Bobby Lashley.

However, MVP issued a challenge to Lesnar last week on RAW to face Omos at the Grandest Stage of Them All. This has caught many fans by surprise since Omos isn't a very credible opponent for the Beast Incarnate.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio shared an update on this unexpected match. He stated that if Brock Lesnar didn't want to do this match, it wouldn't happen.

However, he also added that it seems highly unlikely for Lesnar to go ahead and request a match against Omos.

"If Brock really didn’t want to do it, it wouldn’t happen. Whether it’s Vince McMahon or whoever is telling him that. So Brock couldn’t have hated it that much. But I find it almost impossible to believe Brock requested this match because I don’t think anybody would request a match with him," said Dave Meltzer.

Many fans are still considering all this to be a swerve that would lead to a bigger WrestleMania 39 match for Brock Lesnar. Nonetheless, it is good to see WWE trying to give younger talent a chance to share the ring with Lesnar.

#2. Sami Zayn is set to be in the main event of WrestleMania 39

Sami Zayn won the hearts of fans in Montreal and across the world at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 last week.

However, he couldn't win his match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, meaning fans won't get to see him headline Night Two of WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes.

However, as per WRKD Wrestling (via CSS), the current plans are for Sami Zayn to be in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39. He is scheduled to team up with Kevin Owens to take on The Usos for their tag team titles on the show.

''WRKD Wrestling claims Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos is currently slated to main event the first night of WrestleMania.”

Kevin Owens returned to WWE at Elimination Chamber and saved Sami Zayn from The Bloodline's post-match assault.

While there is still dissension between Zayn and KO, fans could possibly see the two soon get on the same page and decide to take down The Bloodline together. All of that could start with them dethroning The Usos as the tag team champions at WrestleMania 39.

#1. WWE talent reportedly unhappy with Triple H

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has done an incredible job since taking over the creative duties last year. Several major stars have returned, storylines have been engaging, the focus has been on wrestling, and most importantly, the environment backstage has become more positive.

However, a new report from Wrestling News Premium has claimed that some WWE Superstars are not happy with The Game. The report states that the reason for their unhappiness is being left out of the WrestleMania 39 card.

Triple H apparently wants a smaller card for both nights of the show, which would lead to many stars missing out.

The report further notes that, unlike previous years, there won't be any Battle Royals on the show, and hence the undercard talent won't feature on WrestleMania. There is also some dejection among talents for legends and celebrities being booked for the show.

Do you think WrestleMania should be shorter, or should WWE try to book as many stars on the show as possible? Sound off in the comment section below.

