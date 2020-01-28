WWE Rumor Roundup: Terrible news on AJ Styles' future, Top Superstar suspended, Big title change canceled - 27th January 2020

AJ Styles and Paul Heyman.

WWE wrapped the highly-anticipated episode of RAW after Royal Rumble and there were many developments regarding the storylines as WWE kicked off the Road to WrestleMania.

We may now know the 'Mania main event, however, Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman may not be on the same page regarding the headliner of the show.

There was an unfortunate update about a top Superstar possibly missing WrestleMania due to an injury. That wasn't the end of WWE's injury problems as another Superstar got hurt on RAW.

The original plans for the Royal Rumble and Paul Heyman's decision to change the winner of a certain match were also brought to light.

One of the biggest stories being talked about is the suspension of a current champion from RAW due to a Wellness Policy Violation.

There is a lot of speculation to get into today, so let's not waste any more time and look at the biggest rumors from the world of WWE.

#6 AJ Styles could miss WrestleMania 36

In what could surely be a massive blow to the WWE, AJ Styles' untimely injury could keep him out of WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue took to Twitter and provided an update of the Phenomenal One's status.

Tom stated that backstage sources have suggested to him that the former WWE Champion may not be fit in time for the biggest show of the year and his planned 'Mania feud with Randy Orton could be abandoned.

I can't say for sure of course, but the suggestion coming out of #WWE is that AJ Styles will likely miss this year's #WrestleMania and as such his feud with Randy Orton will be abandoned.



Orton is not expected to miss the card. #Raw — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) January 28, 2020

The Orton angle seems to have been dropped as The Viper attacked Edge to close out this week's RAW. Randy Orton is now the favourite to face Edge at WrestleMania 36.

Coming back to Styles, while he can still recuperate in time for 'Mania, the chances of it happening are slim as he reportedly suffered a bad injury.

Styles suffered a shoulder separation in the Royal Rumble match after he landed awkwardly as a result of the bump he took from Edge's spear.

He called an audible and got himself eliminated from the match, after which, he was treated by the WWE medics backstage. At this point, all we can do is to pray to the wrestling gods that Styles makes it back in time for the Show of Shows.

