WWE Rumor Roundup: Terrible news on Randy Orton, long-time tag team to be broken up, Lars Sullivan update - 29th December 2019

Randy Orton getting helped by WWE medics at the live event.

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda's Daily Rumor Roundup.

As always, we've put together a lineup featuring the biggest rumors and speculation that are doing the rounds in the WWE.

Lars Sullivan is in the news again for all the wrong reason and backstage updates about his current status were revealed.

A tag team is also heading towards splitsville with one of the Superstars from the team in line for a singles push.

The reason behind Rey Mysterio's United States title loss was also finally revealed. With Royal Rumble coming up next, the plans for the card were also brought to light.

Finally, a top WWE Superstar may have injured himself at a recent live event.

As you now have the overview of what to expect, here is the latest edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5 Randy Orton suffers a potentially serious injury

In what could come as a massive blow to the WWE, Randy Orton reportedly injured his knee during a match against AJ Styles at the Live Event in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The disconcerting news here is that the injury could be potentially serious as Orton wasn't in the condition to finish the match.

The WWE medical officials rushed to the ring and checked on him, before helping him return backstage.

The match was stopped mid-way and Orton looked to be in a considerable amount of discomfort.

Given below are a few photos and videos from the show:

He needed help out of the ring 😞@RandyOrton I hope you’re ok #WWEHershey — Mads (@ClaymoreChick95) December 30, 2019

Randy Orton goes down with an injury at #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/ILVUyD8q0L — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) December 30, 2019

Randy Orton is one of the biggest faces in the WWE and not having him for the Royal Rumble is exactly what the company have wanted to avoid.

We still don't know the extent and nature of Orton's reported knee injury and how long it could keep him on the shelf. We'll keep you updated as we get more information, for now, let's hope that the injury is not as serious as it looks.

