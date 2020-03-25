WWE Rumor Roundup: Title match at WrestleMania canceled, Brock Lesnar changed RAW script and more – 24 March 2020

Two WWE Superstars are missing WrestleMania because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Special plans for John Cena vs The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

In today's roundup, we take a look at the two WWE Superstars who are missing WrestleMania because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Adding to that, we also have Chavo Guerrero comparing a former WWE employee to Jeff hardy and the special plans for John Cena vs The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

Before we get to that, let us take a look at the two big headline makers of the day:

Title match at WrestleMania canceled

Rey Mysterio is in quarantine and will not be a part of WrestleMania this year. Wrestling Observer report that he was set to take on Andrade at the Show of Shows for the United States title, but that match has been canceled now.

This came out of nowhere. So it was, there were a lot of different ideas. Multiple different ideas for US title matches but from last week, the main idea if you watched last week’s show was probably going to be Andrade and Rey and Rey is also in quarantine, so he’s off the show. Yeah, you got to be safe rather than sorry for sure.

While Mysterio is not going be on the show, Andrade will be involved in a tag-team match with Angel Garza and taking on the RAW tag-team champions – The Street Profits.

Brock Lesnar changed script live on RAW

Drew McIntyre has revealed that Brock Lesnar changed the script live on RAW. The incident took place earlier this month when McIntyre delivered a Claymore Kick on the ramp the WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre got caught up in the moment of beating down Brock Lesnar, but watch Brock tell Drew "pick up the title!" while he's selling, making sure they got the angle across properly.



I adore how focused Lesnar was on making Drew look great last night - amazing! #RAW pic.twitter.com/D4NzusO31L — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 3, 2020

The Scottish Psychopath claimed that he was not supposed to pick the title in that segment, but Brock changed it because of the crowd's reaction.

"I was so into it! But I didn’t forget that, he [Brock] felt that in the moment and said ‘do it!’ The camera just picked it up, but that’s how much he’s invested in this. He made that call because he felt the crowd. No one sells like Brock Lesnar and two, feels a crowd like Brock Lesnar.

