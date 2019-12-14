WWE Rumor Roundup: Top Champion to lose title, TLC match cancelled, Robert Roode suspension update - 13th December 2019

Vince McMahon, Triple H and Bobby Roode.

Welcome back to another edition of our daily WWE rumor roundup. As always, we have a stacked lineup in store for you today.

WWE is gearing up for the final PPV of the year, TLC, and there were a host of rumors revolving around the show.

The recent suspensions of Robert Roode and Primo Colon were also a topic of major discussion amongst the WWE Universe and we have a few much-needed updates about the story.

WWE even made a few big changes on the most recent episode of RAW that may have negatively affected two Superstars.

Interesting backstage details about the recent WWE releases also feature in today's rumor roundup.

A top champion could also be booked to lose soon to facilitate a big feud.

That's pretty much the gist of what to expect today and on that note, let's take a detailed look at the most noteworthy rumors being talked about in the world of WWE:

#6. Shayna Baszler could drop the title and move up to the main roster to face Becky Lynch

The title above says it all, doesn't it?

As brought to light by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, strong rumors are going around for quite some time now about WWE wanting Shayna Baszler to drop the NXT Women's title to Rhea Ripley before she moves to RAW.

The plan has always been to get the Queen of Spades to the main roster for a title feud against Becky Lynch. However, with NXT now being an important brand with AEW's emergence, the company wouldn't want to take away NXT's top stars, which could, in turn, decrease the value of the brand in the eyes of the fans.

Baszler, however, has been groomed for a top spot on the main roster and it has been reported in the past that the WWE management is very high on the former UFC fighter.

Shayna will defend the NXT Women's title against Ripley on the next NXT episode on December 18th and many believe that we could see the end of her second title reign.

It was added that Baszler's move to the main roster has been in the works for a long time and the timing may finally be right to pull the trigger.

With Royal Rumble and WrestleMania fast approaching, WWE needs a credible title contender for The Man and the seeds of a feud have already been planted through their Survivor Series programme that also included Bayley.

Meltzer stated:

There have been rumors for some time of Baszler losing to Ripley and moving to the main roster for a feud with Becky Lynch, and what happened leading to Survivor Series and at Survivor Series certainly built that. The only question regards if they want to move top stars off NXT for the main roster because that tells people NXT is lesser, a message they’ve been trying to tell the opposite of. Survivor Series itself was booked to tell people the opposite. But Baszler moving to the main roster has been planned for some time.

