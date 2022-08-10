WWE Rumor Roundup: Top free agent being contacted for a big return, Major interest in signing popular AEW star, Current plan for Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre 

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some stories revolving around big names like Johnny Gargano, Roman Reigns, and Drew McIntyre.

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3rd. The Scottish Warrior will get a chance to become the top champion in Cardiff, Wales, if he can beat The Tribal Chief. However, Karrion Kross' return on SmackDown has led to speculation of a change in the match.

3) Rumored current plan for Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross returned to WWE last week on SmackDown. He brutally attacked Drew McIntyre in front of Roman Reigns. This fueled speculation that the 37-year-old might be added to the contest between Reigns and McIntyre next month.

However, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that the returning star is not scheduled to be a part of the match mentioned above.

"For Cardiff, it is still Roman and Drew. I was told – of course this can always change – but I was told that it’s really not gonna change. They feel that has to be the match. So as far as when [Kross] gets his shot at Roman Reigns because obviously they’re building to that, I have no idea when that will be," noted Meltzer.

Some reports have also highlighted that Kross was interjected into the feud because the USA network allegedly wants RAW to have a separate world champion.

2) Johnny Gargano contacted for a big return?

Ever since Triple H took over the creative division of WWE, there has been a lot of talk about major names making their return. Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis have already resurfaced. Meanwhile, one prominent name that fans are hoping to see is Johnny Gargano. He was one of NXT's pillars during Triple H's days as the producer of the former black-and-gold brand.

Fightful Select has reported that WWE is interested in having Gargano back. Shawn Michaels is seemingly responsible for getting in contact with the former NXT Champion and convincing him to make his return. Johnny Wrestling previously opted not to re-sign with WWE when his contract expired last year.

1) WWE could be interested in signing AEW star Konosuke Takeshita

With Triple H looking to expand its roster, AEW star Konosuke Takeshita could be offered a place in the promotion. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that the company is currently looking for a 'big Japanese guy,' and Takeshita fits the bill perfectly. The 27-year-old is not locked in a lengthy contract with All Elite Wrestling and could make a switch.

''WWE is looking for a big Japanese guy as we speak, and this guy’s got some size, and he’s young, and he’s got a good body, and he’s a fantastic wrestler. So somebody there may stumble upon him and be interested, because he’s exactly what they’re looking for," said Meltzer.

Takeshita has impressed fans in his matches with some major AEW names like Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Hangman Adam Page. The future looks bright for the Japanese sensation. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for him in the wrestling business.

