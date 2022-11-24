WWE Rumor Roundup: Top heel superstar set to turn babyface again, Top name will not return at the Royal Rumble despite reports, Triple H to give a big push to RAW star

Welcome to the new edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around top names like Triple H, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

Finn Balor has seen a resurgence in his career ever since Triple H took over as the creative head. The former Universal Champion remained a mid-carder when Vince McMahon was in charge. He was even sent back to NXT for a brief period before returning to the main roster. What does the future have in store for him?

3) Triple H to give a big push to Finn Balor

It is no secret that Triple H shares a close bond with RAW Superstar Finn Balor. The Game was instrumental in bringing Balor to WWE and pushed him heavily on NXT. Unfortunately, his main roster run was underwhelming. WrestleVotes has revealed that Triple H sees Balor as his 'reclamation project'.

“They’ve always, always really liked each other. Seeing what Finn has been over the last few years, Hunter sees almost like a reclamation project, but one that he can get behind because of their personal relationship,” they wrote.

The Demon King is currently part of the Judgment Day faction along with Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. He has featured heavily ever since, turning heel and joining the faction. Hopefully, another world title run lies in the future for Balor.

2) Seth Rollins set to turn babyface

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer revealed that The Visionary is listed as a babyface on the internal roster despite behaving like a heel on-screen. He noted how Rollins had been acting as a babyface for the past few weeks but changed to his hellish tactics this week on RAW. However, considering he is listed as a babyface, it is likely that he will drop the heel persona soon.

''Seth Rollins came out and he's acting like an idiot again and he's doing that stupid laugh. And then as he's doing his promo, he starts talking about how he's giddy that he put Cody Rhodes, who is a babyface, on the shelf...This guy was a babyface for like two weeks,'' said Alvarez.

Rollins is currently feuding with Austin Theory, who is also a heel. It is also possible that WWE wants to keep Rollins' character grey and not defined as a clear heel or babyface. However, it is almost guaranteed that the former WWE Champion will get cheered by the crowd if he feuds with Theory, and will revert to his babyface persona again.

1) The Rock not returning to WWE at Royal Rumble

There have been reports suggesting The Rock will return to WWE at Royal Rumble to start the build of his rumored match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, Ringside News has disputed these claims and said that a 'tenured member of the creative team' told them there are no such plans.

They said that The Rock will not be present at Royal Rumble next year. However, he is a 'virtual lock' for WrestleMania 39. Royal Rumble is shaping up to be an exciting event as there are multiple returns that could happen at the show, including those of Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes and JONAH.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : How do you prefer Seth Rollins? Heel Babyface 0 votes