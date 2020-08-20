Welcome to the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring you the biggest stories and updates from the day. The past few days have been very eventful for WWE as the company announced the revolutionary concept of ThunderDome and the move to the Amway Center.

However, there is also some bad news for WWE as one of the most popular faces in the company, Renee Young has quit WWE and has already given her notice for an exit.

Other rumors suggest that we may soon be getting a new creative head for Monday Night RAW in WWE, Brock Lesnar's possible return in WWE and much more.

#5 Renee Young quits WWE, sends in her notice

Popular presenter and former RAW announcer Renee Young has decided to leave WWE after spending years as part of the company. Young, who his married to the current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, has decided to quit WWE after her role in the company was greatly reduced this year.

Young was the face of shows such as Talking Smack and WWE Backstage, both of which got canceled. Here is what PWInsider has reported on the issue:

WWE broadcast personality Renee Young is leaving World Wrestling Entertainment, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources. We are told Young gave the company notice a week ago that she intends to exit. There is no word when her final date with the company is yet.

There are rumblings that Renee Young may be AEW bound but no confirmation for these rumors is available as of now.

Triple H talked about Renee Young during a media-call and stated that he really enjoyed working with her.

"Yeah, I won't comment on the status of Renee and I'll let Renee deal with that on her terms. But as far as her as a person and as a part of WWE, it's been awesome. And she has been a large part of this, I personally enjoyed working with her tremendously and it's been awesome to see her do and attack different things within the company and try different roles. And I thought she's done an amazing job of all of them. I'll let her handle the rest of it but as far as her contribution, they've been awesome."