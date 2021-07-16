WWE Rumor Roundup: Top name set to return at MITB, Possible spoiler on Reigns' Univeral championship run, details on Sheamus' soon-to-be wife (15th July 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest rumors and backstage stories from the world of WWE. We have a stacked edition for you today where we will take a look at the future of Roman Reigns and who The Tribal Chief may have to face in the coming time.

This article will also take a look at a major return that is set to take place soon. The Celtic Warrior Sheamus is getting hitched and we will talk about his fiance and divulge some interesting details.

#5 WWE superstar Becky Lynch set to be backstage at MITB

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is set to return to WWE at MITB this weekend. It has been stated by PWInsider that The Man will be in attendance at the show, even though it is not known at this point if she will make an on-screen appearance or not.

"Becky Lynch is scheduled to be at this Sunday's Money in the Bank PPV, PWInsider.com has confirmed. There is no word yet whether Lynch will be appearing on camera but as of this morning, she is slated to be in attendance at the PPV."

Becky Lynch had relinquished the RAW Women's Championship last year on the RAW after MITB because she was pregnant. Lynch gave birth to a baby girl named Roux in December. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch also tied the knot in a low-key ceremony this year.

A recent social media post showed Becky Lynch in great shape and looking ring-ready. It will be interesting to see how WWE decides to use Becky Lynch as she will be backstage at MITB.

