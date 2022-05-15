WWE Rumor Roundup: Top SmackDown star getting character makeover, Money in the Bank winner's WrestleMania 39 status, List of stars allowed to get haircuts

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at the top WWE rumors.

A top SmackDown star is possibly set to get a character makeover along with new music and ring gear. A new list has interestingly revealed which WWE Superstars are allowed to get a haircut on TV, while some notable names are missing from the same. We also have an update on Vince McMahon's plans for WrestleMania 39 and what it means for the potential winner of this year's Money in the Bank matches.

#4 List of WWE stars allowed to get a haircut

A new report from Fightful Select has revealed an interesting list of WWE Superstars who are allowed to get haircuts on TV. Following is the entire list of 24 male superstars from Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown -

Raw

AJ Styles Bobby Lashley Cody Rhodes Damien Priest Dolph Ziggler Edge Finn Balor Kevin Owens Miz Randy Orton Riddle Seth Rollins

SmackDown

Drew McIntyre Happy Corbin Jey Uso Jimmy Uso Kofi Kingston Madcap Moss Paul Heyman Ricochet Roman Reigns Sami Zayn Sheamus Xavier Woods

Some of the notable names missing from this list are current United States Champion Theory, The Street Profits, and Shinsuke Nakamura. As for the female WWE Superstars, they are reportedly under no such limitations.

#3 SmackDown star possibly getting a character makeover

This past week on Friday Night SmackDown, Happy Corbin viciously attacked his former partner Madcap Moss. Following the assault, WWE announced that Moss suffered a "cervical contusion." WrestlingNews.co has now reported that he could possibly be getting a character makeover as there have been pitches to have him drop the comedy aspects and also get new gear and music.

"WrestlingNews.co has learned that there have been pitches to have Moss drop the comedy aspects from his character and there’s been talk of him getting new gear and new music."

Madcap Moss is in the middle of a singles push on SmackDown currently. Last month, he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and soon turned face as Corbin attacked him on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 38.

#2 WWE is saving Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns for a major show

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC WWE’s Clash At The Castle poster teases Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns WWE’s Clash At The Castle poster teases Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns 👀 https://t.co/Ik0TV1yD7C

Drew McIntyre has started a feud with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns following WrestleMania 38. However, the two have not had a televised one-on-one title match yet, and it might not happen anytime soon. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is saving their match for the UK show Clash at the Castle.

''This changes by the hour but right now the plan is not for McIntyre to challenge, since the working idea is Reigns vs. McIntyre on 9/3 in Cardiff. There doesn’t appear to be a lot of options, as Goldberg vs. Reigns was already blown off, as was Lesnar, although you could always do it again. The only other guys at this point who are pushed at that level would be Bobby Lashley or Randy Orton,'' said Meltzer.

Roman Reigns has reportedly recently signed a new deal with WWE. As part of this, he will be working fewer dates and wrestling only on the major shows. The Tribal Chief is also set to miss the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event.

#1 Update on Money in the Bank winner's WrestleMania status

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @akfytwrestling What did Cody Rhodes just say about Money in the Bank?!



Is this a spoiler or a botch?! What did Cody Rhodes just say about Money in the Bank?!Is this a spoiler or a botch?! https://t.co/8b1oh3Neb9

WWE's promo for this year's Money in the Bank has created quite a lot of hype for the event, as well as some confusion. The promo features Cody Rhodes, who at one point says that the winner of the briefcase would win the chance to main event WrestleMania.

If that is the case, it completely changes the idea of Money in the Bank as the traditional winner gets the power to claim a world title shot at any time and place of his choosing. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Cageside Seats), Vince McMahon has already planned the top matches for next year's WrestleMania 39 that do not include the Money in the Bank winners.

"Despite the line from Cody Rhodes’ promo for Money in the Bank, Wrestling Observer Newsletter says Vince McMahon has a plan for what the top matches at WrestleMania 39 will be, and those don’t include the briefcase winners."

Money in the Bank is set to be a "stadium show" this year. Fans have already started speculating who could win the briefcases this time around. Last year, Big E and Nikki A.S.H. won their respective Money in the Bank matches, and both went on to successfully cash in to become the champions.

