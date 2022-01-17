WWE Rumor Roundup: Top star cleared to return? Potential Royal Rumble winners; last-minute plan for Lita (January 16, 2022)

Welcome to another exciting edition of WWE Rumor Roundup.

The Royal Rumble to WrestleMania season is often seen as a period of frequent superstar comebacks, and one former champion could be on their way to an epic return. Drew McIntyre, who is currently out of action, is expected to return before a huge event.

A report regarding potential favorites for this year's Royal Rumble matches has also emerged. Meanwhile, there's some backstage news on when WWE came up with the idea for Lita's SmackDown appearance.

Now without further ado, let's dive straight into these topics.

#4. Note on Asuka's WWE status

Asuka last wrestled in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 18, 2021. While many speculated on why she hadn't featured on WWE television at the time, The Empress of Tomorrow tweeted an update in September with a photo that showed her wearing an arm sling.

With WWE Royal Rumble 2022 just around the corner, there's been some speculation on whether or not Asuka could show up at the event. Mat Men's Andrew Zarian recently stated that the former RAW Women's Champion "should be cleared" for an in-ring return at this stage (via CSS):

"While discussing Asuka’s potential return for the upcoming Royal Rumble match, Zarian stated, “she should be cleared now.”"

While more than half of the Women's Royal Rumble entrants have already been announced, Asuka could be one of WWE's few surprises left for the match.

#3. When Drew McIntyre is expected to return

Rita Davis @prettyrita8787i I hope you feel better soon king drew McIntyre ⚔️⚔️⚔️ I hope you feel better soon king drew McIntyre ⚔️⚔️⚔️ https://t.co/Z79r3Y4mGk

McIntyre hasn't appeared on television since the conclusion of WWE's Day 1 event. The Scottish Warrior took some time off due to the legitimate neck issues he had been dealing with for several weeks.

The former world champion underwent medical testing on his neck at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, people within the company expect him to resume in-ring action before WrestleMania 38 in April.

However, McIntyre could miss the Royal Rumble later this month.

#2. Superstars who are favored to win the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches

Meltzer also stated in the Newsletter that Big E, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and AJ Styles are the favorites to win the Men's Rumble match this year.

Reigns, currently the Universal Champion, could lose the gold to Seth Rollins on the same night and then enter the multi-person contest. Lesnar also hasn't been announced for the 30-man match yet as he will defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley that night.

Meltzer noted the following regarding the 2022 Women's Rumble:

"On the women's side, Belair is the favorite, followed by Bayley (it's not impossible for her to be a surprise in the match but the time frame from surgery would make that difficult), Rhea Ripley, Banks (who won't be in it due to injury) and Alexa Bliss."

While Bayley and Sasha Banks are out of action right now, they could return on the Road to WrestleMania and add more star power to the roster.

Meltzer added that Charlotte Flair's potential WrestleMania opponent might eliminate her from the Royal Rumble to set up a SmackDown Women's Championship feud.

#1. Backstage report on Lita's SmackDown appearance

Laura 🌸 @RosePlanted__ Loved seeing Lita on Smackdown ! Loved seeing Lita on Smackdown ! https://t.co/ySTuK5xRuz

Lita recently returned to the blue brand's weekly broadcast for the first time in nearly 20 years. It's safe to say that very few expected the company to announce the WWE Hall of Famer's comeback for the latest episode of SmackDown.

The plan for her appearance was due to a last-minute decision, PWInsider reported. Higher-ups approved the idea of booking Lita on the show a day before it aired live. As a result, the company made quick arrangements to fly her out to Omaha, Nebraska, for SmackDown.

During the episode, Lita said she could embark on one more wrestling run before Charlotte Flair interrupted her. As both women exchanged words, the Hall of Famer reacted to Flair's insults by executing a Twist of Fate.

Also Read Article Continues below

The segment teased a future showdown between the SmackDown Women's Champion and Lita. And with this year's Royal Rumble inching closer, the timing of it all seems impeccable. The 46-year-old now appears to be one of the likeliest names that could eliminate Charlotte from the 30-woman contest, and thereby set up a contest with The Queen for WrestleMania.

A Champion from another promotion just called out Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Edited by Arjun