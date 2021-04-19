WWE Rumor Roundup - Top Superstar ready to retire John Cena, Update on if Roman Reigns has shown interest in AEW, Hall of Famer's in-ring return rejected - 18th April 2021

Welcome back to yet another edition of our daily WWE Rumor Roundup, and as you might have expected, today's lineup features some top names.

We begin with a current champion's desire to compete in John Cena's retirement match. During a recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer also revealed whether Roman Reigns has ever shown any desire to entertain offers from AEW.

Sami Zayn also revealed that WWE rejected his idea to face a Hall of Famer at a past SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Roman Reigns' storyline is no longer viewed as the most significant angle on SmakDown by WWE officials as another feud has surpassed it in terms of backstage popularity.

We end the roundup with all the notes and updates about a recent WWE release and how a high-ranking WWE executive might have been responsible.

#5. Karrion Kross would be ready to face John Cena in a WWE retirement match

John Cena has not been seen in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 36, where he 'lost' to The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House match.

Cena is a busy man as he is a bonafide draw in Hollywood these days. But there will surely come a time when he will return for another match or two in the WWE.

For what it's worth, Karrion Kross is ready to do the honors of retiring John Cena. A fan proposed a scenario wherein the NXT Champion goes up against the Cenation Leader in the latter's retirement match. Kross was all in for the plan.

I would be honored...



And VERY ready. https://t.co/Ar6Ikwhwmx — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) April 17, 2021

Kross even added that he would love to see John Cena embark on another full-time run in the WWE.

Selfishly, I hope he comes back full time. — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) April 17, 2021

While there were rumors and apparent teasers regarding John Cena's possible WrestleMania 37 appearance, the 16-time World Champion stayed away from the two-day event.

What do you think? Does Kross sound like the ideal opponent for John Cena's retirement match?

