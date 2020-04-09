WWE Rumor Roundup: Top Superstar refused jobbing to Bray Wyatt to 'protect his image'; 3-time World Champion may never return after WrestleMania - 8th April 2020

Vince McMahon's unique promise to 4-time WWE Champion

Backstage details on last-minute change of plans for Championship match, and more!

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Bray Wyatt

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest and most sensational rumors and stories from the day.

With WrestleMania over, there has been a lot of backstage talk about the decisions that were taken to make the show interesting. We will also talk about how Goldberg refused to lose to Bray Wyatt and WWE had to make a last-minute change of plan.

There's also news about the unique yet unfulfilled promise Vince McMahon made to top star, among other topics.

So without any further ado, let us take a look at the 5 biggest stories from the day:

#5 Goldberg refused to lose to Bray Wyatt last-minute

Goldberg captured his second Universal Championship at Super ShowDown by defeating Bray Wyatt in a decision that upset many fans.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt was riding high on momentum and it was a bit puzzling as to why WWE would have their hottest act lose to a part-timer in a matter of minutes.

Though initial reports suggested that WWE wanted Goldberg to win all along, a new report from WrestleZone has revealed that it was Goldberg himself who pushed to become the Universal Champion to protect his image.

We were told that Goldberg going over was a last-minute decision, apparently because Goldberg didn’t want to risk damaging his image. It was noted that Goldberg bargained for creative control and pushed for the title win because 'The Fiend' was a monster and the younger fans needed to see him come out victorious, or it would ruin his character.

Advertisement

Goldberg was set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania this year but eventually ended up facing Braun Strowman due to Reigns pulling out of the show. Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg to win his first World Championship at WrestleMania, whereas Bray Wyatt made history with John Cena at WrestleMania in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match.

1 / 5 NEXT