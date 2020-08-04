WWE Rumor Roundup: Top Superstar suspended and pulled from shows; Roman Reigns' future revealed; AJ Styles unhappy with the company? - 4th August 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest stories and rumors for all the WWE fans out there. WWE has impressed fans and critics with this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

The show has hinted at the beginning of a new era with some very interesting segments and cliffhangers. In today's edition, we will talk about the new RAW Underground segment and what more it could bring. We will also take a look at what the future holds for Roman Reigns, and much more!

So without any further ado, let us jump to the biggest stories of the day:

#5 Austin Theory suspended by WWE

Unannounced suspension of sorts. https://t.co/TX4oTKzzaq — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 4, 2020

Dave Meltzer of WON stated on Twitter that the reason behind Austin Theory's absence from RAW is that he has been suspended by the company. The 23-year-old has also been pulled from the shows.

Austin Theory was last seen as part of Seth Rollins' faction but was taken off television without any on-screen justification. Austin Theory has not been mentioned on TV ever since he was pulled from RAW.

It remains unclear at this point exactly why WWE decided to spend the Superstar and what the future holds for him. Tom Colohue had earlier reported that WWE was high on Theory and was hoping for him to succeed.

"We've called Theory lucky before but right now he's taken every opportunity and people backstage love this guy. They are desperate to see him succeed otherwise he wouldn't have even come up from NXT in the first place. It's not just Zelina Vega singing his praises, you've got Triple H and you've got Paul Heyman expecting great things."

Seth Rollins is left with only Murphy as his disciple now and it remains to be seen if Theory returns or if he is replaced by someone else.