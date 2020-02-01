WWE Rumor Roundup - Triple H's plan for Brock Lesnar rejected, Roman Reigns' future, 2 Superstars leaving - 31st January 2020

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Triple H and Roman Reigns.

A very hectic week in pro wrestling finally came to an end.

WWE wrapped up the Royal Rumble PPV as well as the subsequent episodes of RAW, SmackDown and NXT, and we are now officially on the Road to WrestleMania.

As expected, there are tons of rumors that are circulating regarding the Rumble and WWE's plans for 'Mania.

There is a lot of talk about which match would main event the show. There was a revelation made about WWE going back to an older plan of giving a deserving Superstar a world title push. We also have a WrestleMania update regarding Roman Reigns.

Triple H's Royal Rumble pitch was also reportedly turned down by the WWE. Among all the speculation today, the biggest of the lot is about two former Champions asking for their release from the company.

As you may have figured, there's a lot to cover in today's edition of Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup.

#6 Triple H's Royal Rumble pitch rejected

NXT Superstars had a decent showing at the Royal Rumble. It may not have been as good as the Survivor Series show but the talents from the Black and Gold brand made their presence felt and were given moments to shine.

Expectedly enough, Triple H had a big say in which talents made the cut.

Advertisement

As revealed by WWE Insider Tom Colohue on Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz, Triple H pitched Matt Riddle's name forward as one of the NXT representatives in the Royal Rumble match.

The Game even pushed for a potential confrontation between Riddle and Lesnar, however, that idea was sadly turned down, possibly due to the real verbal altercation that ensued between the two Superstars backstage at the PPV.

Tom revealed:

"I do know Triple H put Matt Riddle name's forward as someone who should be in the Royal Rumble and he put his name forward with the intent, hope I should say, of having some kind of an encounter with Brock Lesnar. The WWE said yeah, we will have Matt Riddle, and then at some point, they said 'okay, we're not going to have him with Brock Lesnar'.

"It may be down to that backstage altercation. I personally find it unlikely, because the way they plan these matches out, it's very hard to make that last-minute a change. However, if you look at the list and as you recall I have it right here, there are a number of people there who could have been moved last-minute in place of Matt Riddle. And he was only in the match for 41 seconds. It's very hard to tell.

"When it comes to the idea of him being punished, it's not really something that they do, when it comes to that, if he was going to be punished, they would have taken him out of the Rumble and they would have put Otis back in."

1 / 5 NEXT