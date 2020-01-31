WWE Rumors - Illness forced the company to cancel world title push for top Superstar

Drew McIntyre will deservedly get the opportunity to win the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36. However, he could have been handed a world title opportunity much earlier if it had all gone according to plan.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz spoke about Drew McIntyre's monumental Royal Rumble win on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom Colohue had reported back in December that McIntyre was being earmarked for a major world title push. He was originally slated to win the King of the Ring before going on to get a championship match. However, an untimely illness meant that he got eliminated from the KOTR tournament in the first round and his world title angle was pushed back.

It was also revealed that the renewed push was always intended to coincide with WWE's move to BT Sport in the UK. The Scottish Psychopath's rise up the card has come at the perfect time as such storylines are better suited for the grand WrestleMania stage.

Here's what Tom had to say:

It was clearly a last-minute decision and it’s something Paul Heyman has been pushing for a long time. He believes in Drew McIntyre. We’ve seen the changes been made, we’ve seen that they want to market Drew to particularly the UK crowd, BT Sport move is definitely is something that worked out, and I also reported at the time of the King of the Ring tournament that a big push and match was coming Drew McIntyre’s way but it wasn’t there because of an injury he had at that time or illness.

I think it was a sickness of some sort. So they have come back around, the opportunity is still there and they have taken it. I’m very pleasantly surprised and I’m looking forward to what comes next.