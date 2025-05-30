WWE Rumor Roundup: Triple H set to call up blockbuster 29-year-old signing to SmackDown, Former US Champion legitimately injured last week (30th May, 2025)

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring you all the biggest news and bits from the world of the sports entertainment giant. This week, there's a lot to get into.

Ad

From a blockbuster SmackDown call-up by Triple H, to a former US Champion getting injured, to a former Tag Team champion nearly getting injured as well as the future of SmackDown, today's edition is a riveting one.

So let's not waste any time and begin with the potential main roster call-up that's coming:

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

#4. Triple H set to call up a massive name to WWE SmackDown

A still from WrestleMania 38 (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

It looks like Triple H isn't wasting any time with the latest call-ups to the WWE main roster. The addition of Giulia was a bit of a surprise, as she spent very little time in NXT.

Ad

Trending

According to Cory Hays of Bodyslam, Triple H is planning to call the formidable and impressive Jordynne Grace up to Friday Night SmackDown. She will likely join Giulia as the newest member of the blue brand's roster. Her addition will make the SmackDown women's roster perhaps the most stacked in the entire world of wrestling.

The 29-year-old Jordynne Grace recently lost an NXT Women's Title clash to Stephanie Vaquer, who herself lost the title a few days later to Jacy Jayne in a massive shock. Many expect Vaquer to be heading to RAW while Jordynne Grace puts SmackDown on notice.

Ad

#3. Chelsea Green suffered a legitimate injury at SNME

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chelsea Green has an awful record against Zelina Vega, losing to her multiple times and never getting a win over her in all of their recent clashes. Their most recent bout was at Saturday Night's Main Event, where Chelsea Green failed to regain the WWE Women's United States Championship from Zelina Vega.

Chelsea Green had her face busted open, and it was revealed on Fightful Select that the injury was, in fact, legitimate. There is no word on how long Chelsea Green will be out of in-ring action for, but we anticipate that the former US Champion won't be off WWE television for very long.

Ad

Chelsea Green has been a popular staple of SmackDown television, and it's going to be interesting to see what's next for her now that her rivalry with Zelina Vega is definitively over, and she has lost the right to have another United States Championship match.

#2. Update on Chad Gable after scary spot on RAW

Gable at Clash at the Castle 2024 (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

It wasn't just Chelsea Green who was busted open in the past week. This week on RAW, during his Money in the Bank qualifying match against Penta and Dragon Lee, Chad Gable was also busted open after a scary spot.

Ad

El Hijo Del Vikingo, Gable's opponent at Worlds Collide, was also present at the ringside area and got involved in the match. It ended with Gable losing and getting busted open.

In an important update on Fightful Select, it was reported that American Made leader Chad Gable was ok after the freak moment on RAW and he didn't suffer any injury. This means that he will be cleared to compete in the main event of Worlds Collide.

Ad

It seems like WWE spoiled the finish of the AAA Mega Championship match between Alberto El Patron (fka Alberto Del Rio) and Vikingo. In the graphic between Gable and Vikingo, it said it was for the AAA Mega Title, which is interesting because Vikingo isn't the champion just yet.

#1. A huge update on the future of three-hour SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ad

There have been a lot of responses from fans about the three-hour episodes of SmackDown. The general consensus seems to be that two hours is much better for the show, and three hours has detracted from its quality.

Of course, it all depends on who you ask. Either way, USA Network, the host network of Friday Night SmackDown, seems to be quite happy with the third hour. This is perhaps because WWE television does better than just about anything on the USA Network ratings-wise.

Ad

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, it was reported that the plan is for the three-hour SmackDown to continue for the foreseeable future. While Triple H told Pat McAfee and the world that SmackDown will return to two hours after June, it seems like that isn't going to be the case.

While fans won't be too happy about this, it's going to serve as an extra source of revenue for WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More