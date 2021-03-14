WWE Rumor Roundup - Twist in Andrade's release story, Jason Jordan accused of cheating on his wife, Superstar told that he would never main event a PPV again - 14th March 2021 

We welcome you back to another stacked edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. It's been quite an eventful day in pro wrestling, and the biggest story has been about Andrade's request to be released from WWE.

We have all the latest updates on the former US Champion's WWE status. Jason Jordan is also back in the news, but not for all the right reasons. The former NXT superstar has been accused of cheating on his wife.

A former WWE Champion also set the record straight about the rumors of Taz being a dangerous worker. Details of a canceled match for Drew McIntyre have also been covered in today's lineup of stories. A recently-signed AEW star revealed that WWE officials outrightly told him that he would never main event a pay-per-view.

On that note, here is Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. Andrade's WWE status update, company rejects release request

WrestlingInc was the first to report that Andrade had asked for his WWE release at the RAW tapings on March 8th. Dave Meltzer verified the report, and in a twist to the story, it was revealed that WWE denied Andrade's request.

Andrade asked for his WWE release earlier this week, but was denied. Wrestling Inc. was first to report that he asked for his release at the Raw tapings this past Monday with Dave Meltzer confirming both the request and denial.

PWInsider reported that Andrade looked 'absolutely miserable' backstage at the recent RAW tapings. Fightful added in a Select report that people backstage expected the former WWE United States Champion to find a way out of the company.

Andrade was reportedly not involved in any backstage confrontations. It was also noted that Paul Heyman's removal from the Executive Director's position on RAW negatively affected the Hispanic superstar's standing in the company.

Vince McMahon is not too high on Andrade, and the former NXT Champion seems to be ready to explore options outside WWE.

Former WWE Superstar Karl Anderson, who is currently signed with IMPACT Wrestling, dropped a big teaser on Twitter regarding Andrade's future.

Andrade also put out an interesting response:

Andrade's request has been turned down, and there is a possibility that he leaves after his contract expires. However, could WWE convince the superstar to stay? More details should be on their way soon enough.

