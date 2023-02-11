WWE Rumor Roundup - Unfortunate news on Randy Orton and Matt Riddle ahead of WrestleMania, Details of creative plans being changed for Cody Rhodes

We're back with another stacked WWE Rumor Roundup, and as always, several big stories emerge from the dirt sheets as we edge closer to another eventful WrestleMania season.

Matt Riddle and Randy Orton's absence during such a crucial stage has raised some concerns amongst the fanbase, as many wish to see the duo compete at the Show of Shows. The roundup has timely updates on their current statuses, and we're sure the most ardent supporters of RK-Bro won't be too happy with the latest news.

We've also got a bunch of interesting backstage notes regarding Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes' special segment from RAW. On that note, here are the day's top rumors:

#3. Update on Randy Orton's WWE status

A WrestleMania without Randy Orton just doesn't feel right, but that's what fans might have to go through this year by the looks of it.

The Viper was recently spotted at the Boon Center Inc. in Missouri during one of the most extended breaks of his career. He looked incredibly jacked and, most importantly, quite happy during the rare public appearance. Despite his lengthy absence from the squared circle, Dave Meltzer revealed that as things stand, Randy Orton is not expected to return anytime soon.

The 14-time world champion has been out with a back injury which was earlier said to be so severe that there were doubts regarding his in-ring comeback at one point.

"We've heard no wrestling update on him recently but his back injuries were very serious and a few months ago there was concern about whether he'd be able to return, or at best, it would be a long time, which it has already been," Meltzer wrote in the Newsletter.

Based on The Apex Predator's recent sighting and updates from people close to him, there shouldn't be any fears about Orton's future as it's all but confirmed that he will wrestle again.

However, the WWE Universe might have to wait until after WrestleMania 39 to pop for his long-awaited TV return.

#2. Backstage news on Matt Riddle's WWE return

We just can't talk about Randy Orton without mentioning Matt Riddle, as RK-Bro was one of the hottest acts on TV before their ill-timed hiatus.

The Original Bro has not wrestled since December following a failed drug test, which resulted in his suspension. WWE covered up the real-life event by writing him off TV with an injury angle, and there were expectations regarding his availability for WrestleMania.

However, RingSideNews has revealed that the former UFC star's name isn't being discussed for any WrestleMania plans as of this writing.

There is also no definite timeline regarding his return to the ring, as nobody backstage knows what's next for Matt Riddle.

"Ringside News was told that WWE is currently going through with their WrestleMania plan, and Matt Riddle is not a part of the situation. It was not noted when The Original Bro will return to the squared circle," revealed RSN.

Amidst all the controversies in his personal life, Matt Riddle recently unveiled a new look alongside his girlfriend, and you can check out more on that right here.

#1. Paul Heyman was originally not slated to be a part of RAW

Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman recently delivered one of the best back-and-forth exchanges on RAW. WWE WrestleMania's main feud became all the more personal as Rhodes and Heyman went down memory lane and added some realism to the world title program.

Interestingly enough, the segment was initially not supposed to go down the way it did on TV. As reported by Dave Meltzer, Paul Heyman was not booked to be on RAW but ended up in the building as Brock Lesnar was scheduled to be on the show.

It's known that Heyman has a massive creative input in the angles involving Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey. One thing led to another, and WWE decided to change Cody's creative plans to add Heyman to the equation somehow.

''Heyman was originally not booked to appear on the show. He was always going to be in Orlando because Brock Lesnar was booked on the show, and Heyman is a key part of all creative when it comes to Roman Reigns, Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey. That changed during last week.''

The decision to allow Heyman to engage in a battle of words with Rhodes proved a masterstroke as most fans are now heavily invested in the headlining match for WrestleMania.

What about you? Are you hyped about Rhodes vs. Reigns?

