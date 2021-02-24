WWE Rumor Roundup: Unhappiness over possible Brock Lesnar return angle involving Roman Reigns; Details on John Cena being upset on getting told to 'job' to former World Champion - 24th February 2021

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we bring the biggest rumors and stories related to WWE for you. In today's edition, this article will take a look at the possible plan for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns after The Beast Incarnate makes his return to WWE, and what role Paul Heyman may play in that feud.

This article will also talk about a recently returned Superstar being in high demand in AEW, a major mistake WWE has made with a three-time World Champion, and much more. So without further ado, let us dive in and check out the biggest stories from the world of WWE.

#5 Vince Russo unhappy with WWE's likely plan for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

Former WWE Writer Vince Russo spoke on SK Wrestling’s Writing with Russo. The veteran talked about Paul Heyman and his role with Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Russo pointed out that the only reason Heyman has been paired with Reigns is to act like a 'bridge' for a storyline with Brock Lesnar upon his return.

"Bro, there is absolutely no need whatsoever for Paul Heyman. Nothing. Bro, the only reason he’s there is because that’s gonna be the bridge to Brock, but they’re not doing anything with it, bro.''

Vince Russo was unhappy at the way WWE has played out the story and feels that Heyman has overstayed his welcome with The Tribal Chief and WWE needs to pull the trigger with a Lesnar vs Reigns storyline already.

“He [Heyman] has not done anything to advance the Reigns character. He’s only there as the bridge to Brock. Well, bro, if he’s there as the bridge to Brock, can we start laying that foundation?”

With Roman Reigns facing Edge at WrestleMania 37, it is clear that the rivalry between Reigns Lesnar is not going to be restarted anytime soon. There is also no word yet on the exact timeline of Brock Lesnar's return.