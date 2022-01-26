WWE Rumor Roundup: Veteran superstar requests release, Injured former champion to return on SmackDown, Ronda Rousey's WrestleMania opponent

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring the biggest stories and rumors from the world of wrestling. In today's edition, we will take a look at what surprises may be coming our way at Royal Rumble this weekend.

There has been a lot of speculation as to who will win the Rumble matches this year. Big E is the current favorite for the 30-man contest, whereas Bianca Belair is pegged to win the Women's Royal Rumble. However, Bianca's chances may take a major hit if a big name returns to the company soon.

We will also take a look at which significant name higher-ups are counting on to return at the Royal Rumble. So without any further ado, let's dive in and check out today's biggest rumors:

#5 WWE planning a match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania

As reported earlier, multiple sources have stated that WWE is in talks with Ronda Rousey for a return. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio said that the former RAW Women's Champion would likely win the Royal Rumble. This will set up a match between her and current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Ronda Rousey was last seen at WrestleMania 35, where she lost the RAW Women's Title to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match. The bout also featured SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, whose simultaneous loss made the Irish star a double champion at the time.

Rousey's return would be a big deal for the women's division, especially on the road to WrestleMania. Additionally, a big-money match between her and Becky Lynch will help generate buzz for The Show of Shows.

The former UFC athlete had feuded with Lynch during her previous WWE stint, but the two women never went one-on-one against each other.

