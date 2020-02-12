WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon gives up on RAW Superstar, The Revival's demands to sign new contracts and more – 11 February 2020

The Revival and Vince McMahon

In today's roundup, we take a look at the RAW Superstar who wants more money to sign new contracts, update on Edge's situation and more! We also look at the heel who is currently working as a babyface at Live Events and the dark match from RAW this week.

Vince McMahon gives up on RAW Superstar

Vince McMahon has decided to not push Cedric Alexander anymore as per reports by Dave Meltzer and Paul Davis. They report that there are no plans for the former Cruiserweight champion and that is why he has been involved in Dark Matches and is getting squashed by new Main Roster stars like Angel Garza.

Talking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said:

“They’ve got no plans for Cedric. He’s a talented guy but his number is just not being called.”

Adding to what Meltzer said, Paul Davis of WrestlingNews reported that Vince McMahon has given up on the former 205 Live Champion. The WWE Chairman 'sees nothing' and gave up on him long back as per the report.

“Vince will listen to Paul [Heyman] on some ideas but other times he can be close-minded and he sees nothing in Cedric. Vince gave up on him a long time ago.”

Cedric still remains as one of the most athletic stars on the roster and it might just be about not being in the right place at the right time for him. WWE Universe still sees a lot in him and hopefully, it is not long before he gets a push again.

The Revival's demands to sign new contracts

I’m not asking to be champions. I just want creative control, brotha. https://t.co/p7hhJrplKr — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) February 9, 2020

The Revival are at the very end of their WWE contracts, and reports suggest that they are nowhere close to signing new deals. The former tag-team champions have also reportedly asked for their release from the company which has not been granted just yet.

While Dash Wilder has deleted his twitter account, Scott Dawson has revealed that the tag-team are only looking for creative control in the company. That is a significant hint on why they could possibly be leaving WWE soon.

