WWE Rumor Roundup - Vince McMahon phoned AEW Star after signing, Backstage reactions to Christian leaving, Respected veteran was seen as a 'risk' - 8th March 2021

We're back with yet another edition of SK Wrestling's WWE Rumor Roundup. AEW's Revolution PPV has been the most talked-about topic in pro wrestling, and it certaily had to do in part with Christian's debut.

Captain Charisma has signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling, and we have all the updates regarding the backstage WWE reaction to AEW's latest acquisition.

Big Show also opened up on his AEW signing and revealed details of Vince McMahon's phone call after the official announcement.

Ric Flair provided his take on who should break his world championship record. A veteran wrestling personality also revealed that WWE saw him as a 'risk' and that he was also never officially signed for years.

We end the roundup with an updated story regarding WWE's latest ban.

#5. Vince McMahon's phone call to Big Show following the former WWE Superstar's AEW signing

AEW continues to expand its roster with established talent as Paul Wight, aka The Big Show, recently signed a multi-year contract with the company and is set to take up several roles in Tony Khan's promotion.

Advertisement

Paul Wight spent a long time in the WWE, and his departure did catch many people by surprise. Many fans were curious about Vince McMahon's reaction to the development. During Revolution's post-show media scrum, Wight spoke about the phone call he received from McMahon after AEW announced his signing.

Paul Wight stated that McMahon called and wished him luck. The WWE boss even agreed that Wight was a massive asset to All Elite Wrestling, and he thanked the veteran for his work in WWE.

Wight noted that there is no bad blood on either end, and his WWE exit came down to differences regarding the contract and other opportunities in the company.

"Here's the thing, Vince actually called me the day it was announced that I signed with AEW, wished me a lot of luck, agreed that I'm a big asset to AEW, and thanked me for all the years I worked in WWE. There's no animosity; there's no anger, there's no dirt, so to speak. This just came down to, you know, contract negotiations and opportunities.

Wight admitted that he needed a change after being employed by WWE for 20 fruitful years and explained that even Vince McMahon understood the reasoning behind his decision to leave WWE.

Advertisement

"Let's face it, over 20 years in WWE, I have done everything there is to do in WWE. I needed a fresh start, and for me, Vince understands that and understands me as a talent, and this was an opportunity for me to do that." H/t Nishant Jayaram of SK Wrestling

Paul Wight will wrestle in AEW, and he will also provide commentary for the company's new show, AEW Dark: Elevation.

1 / 5 NEXT