WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon planning a massive push for top superstar, Details on if two top AEW stars will return, and more

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some big rumors surrounding names like Vince McMahon, John Cena and Theory.

Theory became the United States Champion last week by beating Finn Balor. Over the past few months, he has become an on-screen protege of Vince McMahon. According to a new report, the Chairman has allegedly taken a keen interest in the young superstar. So without any further ado, let's take a look at what the future might hold for Theory:

3) Vince McMahon sees Theory as the next John Cena

Theory @austintheory1 Happy Birthday @JohnCena ! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… https://t.co/SWw8HgYD69

As per WrestleVotes, Vince McMahon sees Theory as the next John Cena. The Chairman is fully behind the United States Champion and will give him everything needed to become successful.

"Now that his push is in full effect, source states he anticipates bigger & bigger things for Theory. A person with direct knowledge states Vince “sees a young John Cena in Theory” and will “give the kid everything he needs to be successful," WrestleVotes wrote on Twitter.

Theory faced Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 and even though he lost the match, he got a major rub. With Vince McMahon himself backing Thoery for success, it is certain that A-Town is down for a massive push in the coming time.

2) Rumors regarding Mustafa Ali's surprise return on RAW

As per Fightful Select, plans for Mustafa Ali's return to RAW were not clear until the last minute. He was initially scheduled to lose his match against The Miz on Monday. However, due to a late change in plans, he defeated the former WWE Champion. After the bout, Ciampa attacked Ali to seemingly set up his next feud.

The report also confirmed that the recently returned superstar's contract doesn't expire until 2024. While he had requested release in January, the company chose not to grant him his wish. It remains to be seen how WWE will use him going forward.

1) Rumors regarding WWE's interest in FTR

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR It’s almost Wednesday, & you know what that means?!



This is probably the most important match of my career. To commemorate a hero, I WANT to win this whole thing. Either way, we’ll both give everything we possibly have; for each other, for you guys, & ultimately, for Owen Hart. It’s almost Wednesday, & you know what that means?!This is probably the most important match of my career. To commemorate a hero, I WANT to win this whole thing. Either way, we’ll both give everything we possibly have; for each other, for you guys, & ultimately, for Owen Hart. https://t.co/eJxHXHixu7

Rumors have suggested that the company is interested in bringing back the former tag team champions FTR, formerly known as The Revival. During their time with WWE, the duo held the tag titles on all three brands. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are currently signed to AEW, and they have also competed for other promotions including ROH.

Ringside News has now reported that WWE doesn't have any interest in bringing back the tag team. Before they left the company, the duo was unhappy in WWE as they felt that tag team wrestling didn't get the attention it deserves.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Can Theory become the next John Cena? Yes No 16 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier