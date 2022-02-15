WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon's honest opinion on current product, non-wrestler to win title at WrestleMania? (February 14th, 2022)

We are back with another daily edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's lineup features Vince McMahon's feelings on the current product and reports of a controversial title change that could happen at WrestleMania.

Without further ado, here are the biggest rumors regarding WWE over the past 24 hours.

#1. Vince McMahon's thoughts on WWE's current product

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Vince McMahon is happy with current WWE product, feels that there is nothing to “fix” wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/vince… Vince McMahon is happy with current WWE product, feels that there is nothing to “fix” wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/vince… https://t.co/b0ra61JMAa

Vince McMahon is reportedly happy with the current WWE product and doesn't think there is anything to fix. Mike Johnson of PWInsider revealed in a recent Q&A that the Chairman is happy with what he is seeing.

"In his mind, he doesn't think anything is wrong. The company made a billion dollars last year, so there's a billion reasons for him to shrug off any criticisms. We are told he pushes and presents what he likes and wants and nothing else makes a dent in that vision. That's why the shows are presented the way they are and that's why nothing is going to change anytime soon, if ever."

This comes after the company announced a revenue of over one billion dollars in 2021. The financial milestone has allowed McMahon to shrug off any criticisms regarding the product, so it doesn't seem like RAW or SmackDown will see any big changes in the near future.

#2. The Lethal Lovers set for a push on SmackDown

Los Lotharios are set to receive a push on SmackDown, but under a different name. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, they've been rebranded as The Lethal Lovers.

Meltzer suggested that Angel and Humberto's victory over The New Day on last week's SmackDown is a sign of a push. The real-life cousins are currently heels, though, which make a title match with The Usos an unlikely prospect.

Warning: Spoiler Below

#3 Johnny Knoxville to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 38

WWE taped this week's episode of SmackDown one week in advance. It featured Sami Zayn winning the Intercontinental Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Great Liberator has been quite busy lately. He's currently embroiled in an ongoing rivalry with popular actor Johnny Knoxville. Zayn eliminated the star of Jackass Forever from the Men's Royal Rumble match, but the two are still at odds.

WWE has filmed several segments involving the two, with the most notable one coming when Sami Zayn got thrown out of the Jackass Forever premiere. This could lead to a showcase match at WrestleMania, potentially for the Intercontinental Championship.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Knoxville is set to receive a title match against Zayn at The Show of Shows. Based on how WWE usually books these types of feuds, the celebrity may very well win the IC Title.

