WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon's successor as company head revealed, Former World Champion in 'negative' backstage altercations, Vince McMahon's future - 2nd February 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE rumor roundup where we bring you the biggest and most interesting rumors and stories from the day.

The biggest news this week has undoubtedly been the surprising exit of WWE Co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson from the company. We have more details regarding the reason behind their exit as well as other top stories including a top free-agent signing with WWE and the likely successor to Vince McMahon's throne in WWE.

#5 Who will be Vince McMahon's successor?

Do you think that Triple H or Stephanie McMahon are in-line to head WWE once Vince McMahon calls it a day? Think again.

As per SportsKeeda's Tom Colohue, it isn't Triple H who will lead the charge after Vince McMahon, but his son Shane McMahon who is being groomed to take over. Shane O'Mac was one of the lead producers for this year's Royal Rumble which is another clear indication that the former European Champion will likely take charge once his father decided to hang up his boots.

It’s worth mentioning though that, to my knowledge, Triple H is not the next in line to take over WWE after Vince McMahon. The next in line is Shane McMahon. I know people want Triple H but Shane McMahon is the next in line and that’s one of the reasons he’s been doing production work, for example at the Royal Rumble.

He’s been involved in everything since day one, essentially from his birth into this company. He’s set up the ring, he’s done ref work, he’s been involved in storylines. Shane McMahon knows wrestling, he knows how to be successful. And I, for one, am quite excited to see the day he does take over as I’m sure that Vince McMahon will never willingly take over, we’re going to see Shane involved a lot more in the future. He is going to take a lot more of the control, now that Vince is stepping back.

