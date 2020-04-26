Wyatt/McMahon

Bray Wyatt has been one of the most popular Superstars on the roster ever since he returned to WWE with his new persona. Though many fans cheer him on, The Chairman still sees him as a heel and does not want him turning babyface.

#5 Vince McMahon's opinion on Bray Wyatt

It is a known fact that Vince McMahon only does what he feels is best. He is very opinionated on which Superstars he wants to push and makes sure he does that. However, sometimes there are some breakout Superstars like Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, or Bray Wyatt who manage to carve out a niche for themselves in WWE.

There has been some talk backstage of turning Bray Wyatt babyface given his popularity. However, it is Vince McMahon who is against the idea and wants The Fiend to remain a heel.

Here is what SportsKeeda's Tom Colohue has stated:

The person really pushing these feuds and the idea that Bray Wyatt is a heel is Vince McMahon. He wants Bray Wyatt to be used as a heel. He wants Bray Wyatt to push faces. Unfortunately, we've now got this system where anyone feuding with Bray Wyatt ends up switching from heel to face or face to heel.

Bray Wyatt is currently involved in a feud with the Universal Champion Braun Strowman and there are rumors that Wyatt may become a two-time Universal Champion very soon.