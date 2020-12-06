WWE Rumor Roundup - Vince McMahon visits released Hall of Famer, Massive dream match proposed, Big update on a 5-Time Champion returning after 9 years - 5th December 2020

It's that time of the day again when we bring you another stacked edition of our daily WWE Rumor Roundup.

A lot has gone down in the world of WWE and pro wrestling in general in the past week, and several vital stories need our attention.

Details of Vince McMahon visiting a recently released veteran have come to light, and it's an intriguing story when you consider the ongoing pandemic.

A five-time Champion, who left WWE in 2011, has reacted to reports about a WWE return.

Vince McMahon also reportedly turned down the proposal of having one of the biggest dream matches in pro wrestling history.

Backstage information on what prompted Sting to ditch WWE in favor of AEW has also been disclosed. There is also still a considerable amount of backstage heat on a controversial WWE Superstar.

A big update on WWE and AEW being interested in a highly-rated free agent has also been revealed.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. Vince McMahon visited recently released WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco

Gerald Brisco was officially released from WWE on September 10 after initially being furloughed on April 15.

Brisco had been with WWE since 1984 and had taken up several backstage roles over the years.

Gerald Brisco spoke to Nick Hausman on the latest edition of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast. The respected veteran opened up about his WWE release and the conversation he had with Vince McMahon following his departure.

Brisco had nothing but praise for Vince McMahon, and he holds no grudges against the WWE boss. Brisco was proud of his contributions to WWE. While he admitted that he was a little angry, Brisco reminded himself of the relationships and accomplishments during his 36-year tenure in WWE. Brisco has a clear conscience, and he believes that Vince McMahon has reimbursed him for all his efforts.

Brisco also revealed that Vince McMahon drove to his property following the release. WWE wanted to shoot a Bray Wyatt segment, and Bruce Prichard got in touch with Brisco about using the property. Much to Brisco's shock, Vince McMahon also showed up for the tapings. Brisco said that Vince McMahon drove over to Keystone, FL from Orlando, and he was touched that the WWE Chairman came over to say hello.

Here's what Brisco said about the meeting with Vince McMahon after the release.

"Well, I was a real fortunate. We did a taping here right after I got let go, matter of fact. I've got some [property] here in Keystone, FL, and Bruce knew about it. Bruce called me. 'Hey, would you allow us to come in and do some filming? We want to do some filming with Bray Wyatt,' and I said, 'I got the perfect spot for it.' So they did, and I was really shocked because Vince never shows up to these remote tapings or anything. And we got a phone call in the middle of the afternoon that Vince was coming by for me. He was going to drive over from Orlando. [He's going to] have a car bring him over from Orlando, come over and say hello to me.

"It didn't shock me that Bruce was coming over because Bruce is my brother, but it did shock me that Vince would take the time out of his schedule after flying all the way down from Connecticut, going through all the protocols and everything that you got to go through, get in the car and drive another hour and a half, come over and visit me for an hour and a half. So we got to talk a little bit. To get a relationship with Vince takes effort on your part because Vince, contrary to what you see on TV, is not one of those guys that's really in your face all the time." H/t WrestlingInc

Gerald Brisco made a WWE TV appearance on the most recent SmackDown as part of the Pat Patterson tribute segment along with the rest of the roster, which also had Vince McMahon.