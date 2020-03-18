WWE Rumor Roundup: WrestleMania match cancelled, RAW Superstar considered retirement this month and more – 17 March 2020

WWE Superstar begging CM Punk for a match at WrestleMania?

Bret Hart names the most unprofessional wrestler and reveals the story of him knocking out Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon

In today's rumor roundup, we take a look at some of the top stories from WWE. CM Punk has hinted that one WWE Superstar has been begging him for a match at WrestleMania while Bret Hart has deemed one of the current champions the most unprofessional wrestler ever.

A former WWE Champion has claimed that he is in talks to return but that has been squashed by a source within the company. All that and more in today's WWE Rumor Roundup:

Big WrestleMania match canceled?

Prior to all the changes, a mixed tag team match was scheduled for WrestleMania: Heavy Machinery & Mandy Rose vs. Ziggler/ Roode & Sonya. No telling on if that happens now, as comedy spots like I’m sure would have happened won’t go over without a crowd. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 17, 2020

There has been one big change made to WrestleMania this year with the location switched from the Raymond James Stadium, Tampa to the Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida. The change has been forced upon WWE due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, that does not seem to be the only change WWE has made to the show of shows. WrestleVotes report that a mixed tag-team match might be nixed by the company. They report that the Heavy Machinery and Mandy Rose were set to take on Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode and Sonya Deville at WrestleMania this year.

As the pay-per-view is set to go ahead without the fans, the match could be canceled. WrestleVotes claim that the company is nixing it as it won't work without a crowd present.

Edge considered retirement

Edge has revealed that Beth Phoenix returned to Monday Night RAW two weeks ago to announce his retirement. The Rated-R Superstar claims that she was not in the ring to give a medical update but to inform the WWE Universe that he was not going to get into the ring again.

However, Randy Orton stopped her before she could deliver the news and things have changed since then. Edge has now challenged Orton to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania.

