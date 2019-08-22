WWE Rumors: Another title match set to be added to Clash of Champions 2019 match card

Clash of Champions takes place in September

WWE are slowly getting things set for next month's pay-per-view, Clash of Champions. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a match fo the Intercontinental championship is in the works now.

They report that Shinsuke Nakamura, who has Sami Zayn has his mouthpiece now, will put his title on the line against The Miz. The star of the reality TV show, Miz and Mrs, was attacked by the Zayn and Nakamura on SmackDown LIVE edition of Miz TV.

WON noted: “While not announced, Shinsuke Nakamura, managed by Sami Zayn, vs. The Miz for the IC title is on the current schedule.”

Is Sami Zayn Shinsuke Nakamura's manager?

Zayn and Nakamura have joined forces, but it is still unknown if they will be a tag-team or if Zayn has become the manager/mouthpiece for the Intercontinental champion.

While Zayn hinted that he was on SmackDown Live to help the ones on the Blue brand's roster, he is very likely to remain as an active wrestler too. He might play a role similar to that of Drake Maverick when he was managing AOP, while also being an active star (and GM) on 205 Live.

But at the same time, the fact that Zayn will have to use the wild card rule all the time to move to SmackDown Live makes it a bit complicated. He is going to remain as a RAW Superstar for the time being and will have to use the wild card rule every week to move to the other brand.

Clash of Champions 2019 match card

So far, only 1 title match has been confirmed for Clash of Champions 2019. Bayley vs Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship has been made official, and we are still waiting for the rest. Another match that has been confirmed is the finals of the King of the Ring tournament.

