WWE Rumor Roundup: Former US Champion set to leave, Shelton Benjamin to get hilarious new name and more – 20 August 2019

WWE Rumor Roundup – 20 August 2019

In today's roundup, we take a look at the WWE Superstar who has become the WWC Universal champion, Seth Rollins' next challenger, Xavier Woods' getting injured and Shelton Benjamin's new name.

But first, let's kick off with Becky vs Styles and the former US champion who's going to leave WWE soon:

Becky Lynch confronts AJ Styles after Raw

Monday Night Raw ended with Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman becoming the new RAW Tag Team champions. The newly formed team defeated Karl Anderson and Luka Gallows, The OC, to become the champions.

While the match kept everyone glued, the end shocked a lot of fans. However, it was something that took place after the show went off the air that stunned the fans even more.

Becky Lynch made her way to the rind and confronted AJ Styles at ringside as per reports. The US Champion was at ringside during the match as his mates, Anderson and Gallows were involved in it.

I leave for one day! One day! And when i came back Becky is fighting AJ Styles! 😱SHIT https://t.co/Tm99YVn3F5 — 𝙃𝙚𝙚𝙡 𝙟𝙤𝙟𝙤 (@champxchamps) August 20, 2019

It is not clear what happened and why it did but it was reported that the two exchanged words before Becky made her way to the ring for the dark match. She took on Evans for the RAW title and, without a doubt, retained it successfully.

Kalisto hints at leaving WWE

Hours before Monday Night Raw, Kalisto stunned the WWE Universe and tweeted that he was set to become a free agent in 10 months. The former United States champion made it very clear his contract with the company was coming to an end.

Kalisto's deleted tweet

Braun Strowman, who has been involved in matche against Kalisto, including a dumpster match on RAW in 2017, replied to him as well. The current RAW Tag Team champion sent a cheeky 'Adios' to the Lucha House Party member.

Kalisto has since the deleted the tweet but it looks like he won't be in the company for long.

