WWE Rumors - Major update on WrestleMania being staged in Saudi Arabia

Speculation mounts as to where and when this year's WrestleMania will be held

There's a major update on whether Saudi Arabia will be the next destination

WWE WrestleMania

While the global pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to dominate headlines, wrestling fans are waiting to hear whether the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, will be canceled.

While the specter of sports entertainment, in general, seems trivial in comparison to the damage being done by the virus in the US and countless countries across the globe, its nonetheless proving to be a challenging time for many involved in WWE. Perhaps more so, it's a real nightmare for the tens of thousands of fans who had been planning to travel to the event, and many of its week-long festivities, with tickets, travel packages, and meet-and-greets all arranged for various locations.

While a lot of the travel to and from the US that would facilitate their attendance has been restricted or canceled, WrestleMania - for now at least - remains an active event that will go ahead on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

As recently as last week's RAW and Friday Night SmackDown broadcasts, the stellar card for the event was still being advertised, including the Universal Championship bout between Goldberg, and his challenger Roman Reigns. In addition, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and Becky Lynch are all slated for marquee matches.

Both company officials and chiefs from the local area have acknowledged the need for the situation to be resolved soon - with all manner of solutions presenting themselves - not least staging the spectacular at the WWE Performance Centre facility.

One of the more outrageous theories, though, was that WWE's grandest ever show would be moved and staged in Saudi Arabia, the site of recent blockbusters like Super ShowDown and Crown Jewel.

PW Insider, however, has quashed that speculation, saying there is "nothing" to that particular rumor.

While were are, therefore, no clearer in knowing the definite answers in respect of what lies ahead for WrestleMania, the one certainty is that such decisions will need to be made, and made soon.