WWE Rumors - Ronda Rousey and 7-Time World Champion may miss WrestleMania 36

Who's going to miss out on the big one? (Pic Source: WWE)

WrestleMania 36 is going to happen within the next couple of months, and matches for the PPV are slowly coming together. While Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre is already set to (most likely) headline the PPV and Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch's matches also in the works, there is a cloud looming over the availability of The Undertaker and Ronda Rousey.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter via Wrestling Inc, The Undertaker is not currently booked for a match on the card. It's said that Undertaker is actually negotiating a spot at The Showcase of the Immortals.

It should be noted that The Undertaker has only missed WrestleMania 35, even though the fans thought that he would appear in some shape or form. At WrestleMania 34, he defeated John Cena in a match that lasted only a few minutes.

With regards to Rousey's availability, Dave Meltzer said that he has been told that Rousey isn't coming back. Meltzer also said that WWE originally wanted to book Charlotte vs Rousey at WrestleMania 35, until Lynch's popularity suddenly skyrocketed. He further said:

"The company sees Flair as its second biggest female star and highest paid, with Lynch, if you don’t include Ronda Rousey on the list. WWE has also wanted to make Flair vs. Rousey in a WrestleMania singles match, which was the plan for 2019 until Lynch got over so big when Nia Jax broke her nose.

"Still, if Lynch vs. Baszler is the key women’s match on the show, then it would have made sense for Baszler to win the Rumble, particularly since a large percentage of the viewership doesn’t watch NXT and isn’t familiar with her, yet she’s in the top women’s match on the show unless Rousey is coming back, which according to what we are told, Rousey will not be wrestling this year at Mania."

From the sound of it, it does seem that WWE is going with Shanna Baszler vs Becky Lynch unless plans change between now and April 05.