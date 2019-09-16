WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins' next opponent revealed? [Possible Spoiler]

Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre?

Seth Rollins is in line to drop his title tonight according to WrestleVotes. They reported the rumour an hour back and now have posted an update on the same.

WrestleVotes claim that Rollins is in line to face Drew McIntyre next. The Scottish Psychopath has been off WWE TV since his defeat to Ricochet in the King of Ring tournament on Monday Night RAW a few weeks back.

More Seth Rollins news: I’m hearing his next program will be with Drew McIntyre, who is expected back at anytime now. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 15, 2019

Where is Drew McIntyre?

According to PWInsider, McIntyre underwent minor surgery to fix an injury. They reported:

WWE star Drew McIntyre is not backstage at Madison Square Garden, the second week he has not been at WWE TV.

The word making the rounds among talents is that McIntyre underwent a minor surgery to help fix a lingering injury after the recent Mexico loop. We are told the idea was to get the surgery out of the way so he's ready and healthy going into WWE's TV in October and the build towards the 2020 WrestleMania season.

The word is he should be back as soon as WWE doctors clear him, which may be as soon as the next set of TV tapings. We are told McIntyre is ready to return already and it's WWE'S call as to when that will be.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter added to the story and reported that it was not muscle or bone-related and the exact nature of the surgery is still unknown. They also said that McIntyre could barely get out of bed when he last appeared on Monday Night RAW – the night he lost his King of the Ring match to Ricochet.

However, it looks like he is on course to return very soon and take on Seth Rollins. If the Architect does drop the title, it could mean that WWE are going to use Braun Strowman in the feud with Bray Wyatt next or that the Monster Among Men will team up with McIntyre and turns on Rollins soon.

