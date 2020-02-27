WWE Rumors - Superstar behind SmackDown glitches possibly revealed, Company planning 'something big'

Is this Vince McMahon's plan?

A new story started doing rounds last week which saw technical glitches appearing on SmackDown. Initial speculation was that the man behind these glitches could be Mustafa Ali. However, as per Dave Meltzer of WON, newly signed Superstar Killer Kross might be the one responsible for these cryptic glitches.

As per the report, something big is being planned for the former Impact Wrestling Superstar. Here is what Cagesideseats had to say:

Killer Kross was signed for “something big” and not just your typical NXT debut, per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

There’s speculation the “glitches” happening on SmackDown and the teasers featuring clocks which started on last night’s NXT could be for Kross.

Killer Kross was one of the hottest free agents in the world of pro-wrestling before he finally decided to join WWE. Reports have suggested that Triple H met with Killer Kross himself to convince the Superstar to sign with WWE.

Some rumors suggested that Killer Kross may be the planned opponent for John Cena at WrestleMania. However, that is not the case.

Killer Kross shot to fame after his stint with Impact Wrestling where Kross made a major impact. Although he was unable to win any major Championship during his stint with the company, he established himself as a reliable main event Superstar.

The 34-year old will look to make a major splash on WWE when he finally makes his debut. Though Kross has a lot of experience under his belt working for promotions such as Lucha Underground, MLW among others, it is still surprising that WWE plans to make his debut on the main roster instead of NXT.

Do you think Killer Kross has what it takes to be successful on the main roster? Let us know in the comments section!

