WWE Rumors: Surprising details emerge on Eric Bischoff assuming his new SmackDown Live role

Eric Bischoff seems primed to bring his own brand of creativity to WWE SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, newly-appointed WWE SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff has started working behind-the-scenes on the show alongside Bruce Prichard.

Additionally, further details on Bischoff commencing his new role on the WWE's SmackDown Live brand, have also been revealed.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE recently put forth a public confirmation, regarding the company having hired Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as the Executive Directors of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live respectively.

While both industry veterans have worked for the WWE on several occasions in the past; Heyman has been closely involved with the company over the past few years to a much greater extent, as compared to Bischoff.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that while Paul Heyman has already gotten deeply-involved in his new role as the Executive Producer of RAW, Eric Bischoff is yet to assume complete power of his newly-accorded position on SmackDown.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Bischoff has commenced working alongside the "Senior Vice President of WWE" Bruce Prichard -- what with the latter also serving as a key member of the company's Creative team.

Nevertheless, it's also being emphasized that as of yet, Bischoff doesn't have much to do with regard to the Creative ideas on SmackDown.

Moreover, it was explained that Bischoff currently finds himself in the process of being familiarized with who is what as well as how the system works in today's WWE environment.

What's next?

The general consensus in the pro wrestling community is that; Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff are likely to bring about a considerable amount of changes, to the presentation and storylines of RAW and SmackDown respectively in the days to come.

What are your thoughts on Eric Bischoff's seemingly slow and steady ascent toward assuming his new position in the WWE?