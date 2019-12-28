WWE Rumors: Top 10 matches of 2019 revealed (Spoilers)

On Monday, the WWE Network will be airing a special counting down the top 10 matches of 2019. The special will be hosted by former Divas Champion and WWE Backstage panel member Paige.

WWENetworkNews has now revealed the entire list consisting of the top ten WWE matches of the year. The website also confirmed that the special has a run time of four hours. These lists are created by WWE's editors and it should be noted that it doesn't include matches from WWE 205 Live, as well as NXT UK and its TakeOver events. Check out the entire list below, but fans should keep in mind that the list spoils the order of matches.

10) SummerSlam 2019: Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar (Singles Match for the WWE Universal Championship)

9) WrestleMania 35: Charlotte vs Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey (Triple Threat Match for the WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships)

8) Elimination Chamber 2019: Daniel Bryan vs Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles vs Kofi Kingston vs Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton (Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship)

7) NXT TakeOver: New York 2019: Pete Dunne vs WALTER (Singles Match for the WWE United Kingdom Championship)

6) Money In The Bank 2019: Randy Orton vs Mustafa Ali vs Andrade vs Baron Corbin vs Drew McIntyre vs Finn Bálor vs Ricochet (Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match)

5) Royal Rumble 2019: Sasha Banks vs Ronda Rousey (Singles Match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

4) Money In The Bank 2019: Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles (Singles Match for the WWE Universal Championship)

3) NXT TakeOver: New York 2019: Johnny Gargano vs Adam Cole (2 out of 3 Falls Match for the NXT Championship)

2) Hell In A Cell 2019: Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks (Hell In A Cell Match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

1) WrestleMania 35: Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston (Singles Match for the WWE Championship)

