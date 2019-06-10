WWE Rumors: Triple H open to top NXT Superstar pursuing his MMA aspirations

Triple H

What's the story?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that Triple H is open to NXT Superstar Matt Riddle doing MMA. Thanks to WrestleZone for the update.

The Game reportedly said that it's ultimately up to Riddle whether he wants to do MMA in the near future if an offer is made.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Riddle is one of the biggest Superstars down in developmental. After turning heads in MMA, he spent some time honing his craft in the indies. Soon after, Riddle was offered an NXT contract and he's never looked back since.

At TakeOver: War Games II, Riddle challenged Kassius Ohno to a match and proceeded to defeat him in 6 seconds, in one of the shortest matches in the history of NXT. Earlier this year, WWE produced a documentary on Matt Riddle, chronicling his journey from an MMA fighter to NXT Superstar.

Riddle has stated on several occasions that he wants to retire WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar somewhere down the line. After Lesnar's MITB win, Riddle reminded the fans of his goal, and recently announced that he will be on Raw to ruin Brock's cash-in, which ultimately didn't happen.

Riddle also took some shots at WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg over the past few days, calling him "the absolute worst wrestler" at one point.

The heart of the matter

According to Sapp, Triple H is open for Matt Riddle accepting an offer if one comes down the line. The Game also asked whether Riddle would want to do it, as he is doing really well for himself down in NXT.

The question would be, if an offer came, would it be something he’s interested in doing? Because he’s having the time of this life doing what he’s doing. He might, but I don’t know that he’d want to take a moment out and train differently.

What's next?

It would be interesting to see if something along the lines of this actually ends up happening, and Riddle gets to work MMA and WWE simultaneously.

