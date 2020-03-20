WWE Rumors: Two Title Matches likely to main event WrestleMania 36

Will The Man come around to main event a second WrestleMania?

This year's two night event provides a unique opportunity for WWE.

Will The Man Main Event WrestleMania for the second year in a row?

The change of venue for WrestleMania 36 is providing a unique opportunity for WWE. Both Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman can now have the main event that they had been pushing for. Earlier this week the company announced that instead of running the whole show on Sunday April 5th, WWE would air WrestleMania over two nights starting at 7pm EST Saturday the 4th.

This means the WWE Universe will be treated to two main events this year. One on Saturday night and one on Sunday night. The front runners for those matches at the moment, are Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the Universal Championship and Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. This according to Sportskeeda Journalist Tom Colohhe:

"The plan for the moment for the two main events is for both World Championships - that being the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship - main eventing the two separate nights. This of course means that both Vince McMahon and his intention to have Roman Reigns main event and Paul Heyman wanting to have Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre main event - they both get their wish."

Colohue also says there is another match that could make it's way into the main event. He says there is sizable support backstage for the RAW Women's Championship to go on last. Which means Becky Lynch would main event back to back years. Again though, the two front runners are both of the men's top Title matches.

The company also is reportedly not as concerned with making the fans happy at the end of the night as in years past. Mostly due to the fact that there will be no crowd at this year's WrestleMania. So if there is a booking decision to close the show that the WWE Universe isn't exactly keen on, they will not be present to share their displeasure.