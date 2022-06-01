WWE best buddies Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn always make for a dynamic duo

WWE has seen its fair share of dynamic duos, but perhaps no two performers in the history of the promotion have ever had the creative chemistry that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn share. Their real-life friendship has always helped the pair gel professionally

Sometimes friends, sometimes rivals, the two WWE Superstars always bring out the best in one another. During their time with the company, the pair have both been babyface and heel, and they have been on opposite sides on several occasions.

The symbiosis between the two men dates back to their days working in their native Canada and in promotions like International Wrestling Syndicate and Ring of Honor. At the time, no one likely realized how good this masked man named El Generico and that chubby Steen kid really were.

After signing on the dotted line with WWE, Generico and Steen were re-christened as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, respectively.

Zayn shed the mask and began delivering incredible promos. The rest, as they say, is history. Once the hood came off and he polished up his mic game, Sami complemented the clever and cunning KO perfectly.

Like Scooby and Scrappy Doo, the pair were often comically inept, but somehow always managed to sneak a win or steal a segment.

Their talent was on full display recently as the two reunited for a memorable edition of the KO Show. Zayn was there to address Owens' crazed obsession with Ezekial/Elias, which led to KO trying to make his friend realize that he was NOT really a member of The Bloodline. It was a segment filled with enough chuckles to make Abbott and Costello proud.

Both men are terrific performers in their own rights. But when they come together, they activate their Wonder Twin powers to thorougly entertain the audience.

While both are incredible in the ring, Owens and Zayn are truly superheroes on the microphone. The two of them, combining on a promo, would paint a smile on any fan's face. Their goofy antics are just that enjoyable.

Enjoying Wrestling @enjoyingwrstlng Put them in any storyline and they’ll make things work. That’s how good Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens are. Put them in any storyline and they’ll make things work. That’s how good Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens are. https://t.co/TNCHMZbhHl

While Owens also had a similar on-again-off-again love/hate relationship with Chris Jericho onscreen, it's not quite the same as the chemistry that KO and Sami have. Their real-life friendship and brotherhood runs deep, and WWE reaps the benefits whenever these two work their magic.

For several years now, we've seen this dynamic duo entertain the WWE Universe. And with both of these performers recently signing extensions to remain with the promotion? You never know how many great memories they still might create together.

