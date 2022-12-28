WWE's Roman Reigns once revealed which Hollywood star should play him in a biopic

The undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is arguably the top star in the pro wrestling business today. Meanwhile, Aquaman star Jason Mamoa has had significant success in Hollywood over the past few years. While the two men never crossed paths, several fans have pointed out the resemblance between them.

During a Q&A session on GQ Sports' YouTube channel in 2019, Reigns disclosed that he was open to portraying Mamoa in a biographical movie. The Tribal Chief also expressed his desire to see Mamoa play him in a film about his life story.

"Yes, I'd totally be into it. I don't know the man personally but from what I've seen, he seems like a steller dude. So, I would definitely be just completely honored to be able to portray his story and vice versa. That'd be cool. I think it's a pretty obvious look, so I think that would definitely be a great option if I'm able to have a movie about myself as well," he said. [7:05 - 7:26]

While Roman Reigns and Jason Mamoa may not know each other personally, The Tribal Chief's cousin, The Rock, is a close friend of the Hollywood star. In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Aquaman star disclosed that he and The Brahma Bull bonded over fatherhood.

Donnie French Fry @BakeNasty_ Is Jason Mamoa Roman Reigns or is Roman Reigns Jason Mamoa? Is Jason Mamoa Roman Reigns or is Roman Reigns Jason Mamoa? https://t.co/CZb6ZOlOPh

Megan Fox once flirted with Roman Reigns' potential WWE rival. Check out the story here.

Jason Mamoa commented on looking similar to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Over the past few years, many fans have told Roman Reigns that he looks like Jason Mamoa. The Hollywood star has also received similar comments, as he disclosed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet in 2018.

During the interview, the star of See addressed the comparisons between him and The Tribal Chief.

"I've had it a couple of times. I haven't had the honor of meeting him yet," he said. [0:08 - 0:11]

Roman-Reigns.Org @RomanFansite We've all heard and seen comparisons of @WWERomanReigns and Jason Momoa. (Aquaman) Here's a short clip of Jason talking about how he's heard the comparisons and how it would be an honour to meet Roman one day. Here's hoping they do and break the internet with a picture. We've all heard and seen comparisons of @WWERomanReigns and Jason Momoa. (Aquaman) Here's a short clip of Jason talking about how he's heard the comparisons and how it would be an honour to meet Roman one day. Here's hoping they do and break the internet with a picture. https://t.co/qPNtb8M1co

Roman Reigns once kicked a former WWE star out of the locker room. Check out the story here.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes