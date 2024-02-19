WWE's most underrated star to replace Brock Lesnar in his planned title match at WrestleMania? Exploring potential hint

The future of Brock Lesnar with the Stamford-based promotion seems to be uncertain as the company is seemingly trying to erase The Beast Incarnate from WWE. For those who might not know, Lesnar was originally scheduled to make his comeback at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Upon his return, The Beast was expected to initiate his feud against The Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chamber 2024. Later, Lesnar was all set to clash against Gunther in their dream showdown at this year's WrestleMania. Meanwhile, these reported plans have now seemingly been scrapped due to recent allegations reported against the star.

In this scenario, it now seems like WWE's most underrated star, Chad Gable, might be the one who could replace Lesnar in his planned title match against Gunther at The Grandest Stage of Them All. This potential belief arises due to the recent live event matches of The Ring General where he was defending his Intercontinental Championship against Gable.

Even in their most recent match, the two ended up in a no contest, which came as a surprise to many fans that the Imperium leader failed to beat Gable in a clear manner.

Both Gunther & Gable hold a history of great matches and heated rivalry in the past. Even when The Alpha Academy member lost to the Imperium leader in their last televised match, he stated that his feud against the IC Champion was personal as Gunther mocked his kids after their WWE RAW match on September 4, 2023.

So overall, it seems like Master Gable seemingly holds a great chance to replace Brock Lesnar in his reported match and might challenge Gunther for the title at WrestleMania 40.

Gunther is still open to wrestle Brock Lesnar in a dream match

As of writing, The Beast Incarnate is highly likely to miss this year's Show of Shows. Amid this, in a latest interview, Gunther once again talked about his dream showdown against Brock Lesnar where he seemingly predicted the future of The Beast.

The Imperium leader stated that he was still wide open for a match with him but wasn't sure about the status of the WWE legend within the company.

Gunther stated :

"[What would be your dream scenario for WrestleMania?] Obviously, I always was vocal about my dream match in the past, but that fell through now. I don't think we're gonna, I don't know if we'll see Brock [Lesnar] again. If that's ever gonna happen. But I'm wide open when it comes to that as of now," he said. [From 09:36 to 09:57] - Gunther on GV Wire

Expand Tweet

These words from the IC Champion indeed once ignited the hopes of many fans for this iconic dream showdown. However, now only time can tell whether fans will ever witness a match between Brock Lesnar and Gunther.