WWE San Diego Live event results (2/20): Cena & Harper team up, fatal-4-way and more!

Fans in San Diego were treated to some huge matches from the Smackdown Live crew!

WWE Live rolled into the Aztec City!

San Diego is known as “The City of Motion,” but last night, the Superstars of WWE’s Smackdown roster were the one’s in motion, as WWE Live rolled into the Aztec City!

As we head deeper into Wrestlemania Season, WWE Superstars are busy making towns, and showing fans why now is a better time than ever to be excited about what's going on in the WWE. While the Raw roster was in Los Angeles this for this week’s Monday night programming, the guys and gals of The Blue Brand took over San Diego’s Valley Valley View Casino Arena for another live event.

As you will see, there were some unlikely partnerships made, while the WWE Intercontinental Champion stood his ground in a gruelling Fatal-4-Way Match. Let’s dive right into the results!

#1 American Alpha(c) vs. The Uso’s vs. Breezango

American Alpha cannot have a bad match, they’re that good!

The night kicked off with a WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match. The odds were stacked against the defending champs, as this wouldn't be any ordinary tag-title match. Instead, American Alpha would be defending their titles against two challenging teams in The Usos, as well as Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

This was a fun, face-paced contest, but the champions put all the pieces together, with another flawless performance.

Winners: American Alpha(retained titles)

#2 Kalisto vs. Curt Hawkins

Judging by the response I am getting from fans who were in attendance, this was a rather uneventful bout.

Kalisto is someone who is on the verge of having a dynamite WWE career. As far as Hawkins, I question the reasoning for bringing him back, if there was no direction in place for him. Nonetheless, these two battled last night in singles competition, with very little to cheer about.

Winner: Kalisto

#3 Heath Slater, Rhyno and Mojo Rawley vs. The Ascension and Aiden English

No matter how much I loathe Mojo Rawley, he has an infectious way of getting over with the fans at these live events, and last night was no different. Apparently, Mojo was a big hit with the crowd in San Diego, summoning the WWE Universe to “Get Hype!”

This match was said to actually be quite entertaining, with The Ascension drawing a tonne of heat from the first few rows of fans. I can tell from experience, Konnor is notorious for antagonising the fans in the first couple of rows. I guess everyone is good at something, he’s good at making people despise him, maybe?

Winners: Heath Slater, Rhyno and Mojo Rawley

#4 Apollo Crews vs. Dolph Ziggler

This feud has the potential to really pick up some much-needed steam if the chemistry continues to strengthen. Ziggler has always been regarded by his colleagues as one of the best in-ring storytellers. He has been known as a phenomenal salesman in the ring, which is a priceless asset in this business.

This was a highly competitive contest, with a number of near-finishes. However, in true house show fashion, the edge always goes to the babyface.

Winner: Apollo Crews