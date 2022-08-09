Defeat a returning WWE Champion, recreate a rivalry after three years? 5 potential matches for Seth Rollins at Clash at the Castle

Ever since Riddle’s participation has become doubtful, new possibilities have opened up for Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at WWE Clash at the Castle. He could have a number of exciting potential matches now that his rival is out of action due to a storyline injury.

The Visionary was expected to fight at SummerSlam against The Original Bro, but the match was cancelled. WWE must make it up to Rollins for missing out on The Biggest Party of the Summer and book him for the upcoming Premium Live Event.

In this list, we will look at five potential matches for Seth Rollins at Clash at the Castle.

#5. Noam Dar

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, NXT UK Heritage Cup winner Noam Dar declared that he wants a fight with The Visionary at Clash at the Castle in order to “bring him back to reality.” The Scottish Supernova is annoyed by Rollins’ constant emphasis on him being the best.

He could get an opportunity to prove himself against the former Universal Champion and announce his arrival on the main roster. WWE might utilize Noam Dar as a surprise opponent for The Visionary at Clash at the Castle.

#4. Bobby Lashley or Ciampa - United States Championship on the line

A huge title match is set for RAW

On tonight's RAW, Bobby Lashley will be defending his United States Championship against Ciampa. Both superstars seemingly have equal chances to win and it would be interesting to see how the match pans out.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins could get an opportunity to add another gold to his kitty. A superstar of his caliber has been on a dry run regarding championships for almost two years. WWE might pit the veteran as the next contender for the United States Title.

Clash at the Castle could be where The Visionary captures his eighth championship, kickstarting his rise to the top of the roster before facing his ex-Shield brother, Roman Reigns.

#3. AJ Styles

A Phenomenal rivalry yet to be utilised

In a major setback, the Phenomenal One failed to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match after being defeated by Seth Rollins. Yet, it seems like AJ is finding his footing once again. His memorable performance on the recent RAW episode stood out from the rest of his battles.

He could prove to be a phenomenal opponent for Seth Rollins should WWE pit him against The Visionary at Clash at the Castle. Both superstars have the potential to pull off amazing shows every week with their fast-paced action and promo skills. Triple H should capitalize on the two veterans as both don't have a rival.

#2. Seth Rollins vs Dolph Ziggler

The feud between Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins is arguably underrated. Both superstars had a thrilling back-and-forth for the Intercontinental Championship, starting from June 2018 until November of that year.

However, WWE could recreate the rivalry for Clash at the Castle by originating a feud between Ziggler and Seth Rollins, centering on who is the best in the business. Since The Showoff has turned face while The Visionary is an iconic heel, their roles have been reversed compared to the previous time they met one-on-one.

A title in the mix could have added more excitement to the star-studded match. Nevertheless, fights between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler are renowned for their agile aggression and fans would love to witness the same at Clash at the Castle.

#1. Brock Lesnar returns at WWE Clash at the Castle

Rollins stomped the Beast in their last fight

Now that Roman Reigns has had the last laugh in the feud, Brock Lesnar could shift his focus to another infamous heel on the roster, Seth Rollins. The 10-time world champion has a habit of showing up unexpectedly and the same might be the case at Clash at the Castle. Triple H might unveil The Beast Incarnate as the surprise opponent for The Visionary.

The last time the two superstars faced each other was at SummerSlam 2019. Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar for the second time to reclaim the Universal Title from The Beast's greedy clutches, despite battered ribs and seemingly no chances. Lesnar came out on the losing end of the rivalry but was able to rectify his mistake at Clash at the Castle.

Seth Rollins, on the other hand, would get a golden opportunity to present himself as a dominant villain.

