WWE SmackDown: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Roman Reigns horribly insults Jey Uso, controversial finish to title match (Nov 27th, 2020)

On the first episode of WWE SmackDown since Survivor Series 2020, the events that transpired at the PPV had serious aftermath. From new challengers for the tag team champions to the confusing relationship between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, there are a lot of interesting storylines that have the attention of fans right now.

In addition to that, Sasha Banks finally confronted Carmella, and the two Superstars were involved in a backstage altercation. Moreover, Daniel Bryan challenged Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship, which the latter retained.

In this article, we will take a look at those Superstars who flopped and those who impressed on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#3 Impressed on WWE SmackDown: Jey Uso

The story-telling is simply brilliant

Jey Uso kickstarted this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown as he praised Roman Reigns for beating Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series 2020. Now, if you remember it was Jey Uso who ran interference and attacked McIntyre which ultimately helped Reigns in sealing the victory. It appeared that Jey Uso was happy to have been involved in the huge win for his Tribal Chief.

However, Reigns didn’t feel the same way. He walked out and continued to insult Jey Uso and questioned his cousin’s intentions on WWE SmackDown. He also went on to belittle Jey Uso and said that he never asked for the latter’s help. Following this interaction, Roman Reigns left a confused Jey Uso inside the ring. He then got extremely angry and attacked Otis who was just making his entrance for a match against Baron ‘King’ Corbin.

Jey Uso continued to brutalize Otis with a chair, which forced the officials to come out and separate them. He did the same to Daniel Bryan before Kevin Owens came out and attacked Jey Uso. He then challenged Reigns’ authority and questioned his treatment of his family members. Later, Jey Uso locked horns with KO in a brutal main event on WWE SmackDown that finally ended in a disqualification for the former after he decided to use a chair once again.

Both Superstars continued to brawl and made this feud look extremely intense. Jey Uso deserves a lot of credit for nailing his current role of a confused soldier who doesn’t know what he needs to do to please his Chief. With that being said, he is slowly carving an identity for himself and is quickly becoming one of the most promising aspects of WWE SmackDown. Let’s see how things turn out for Jey Uso on the Blue brand.