WWE SmackDown: 2 Superstars who flopped and 4 who impressed – Roman Reigns offends top babyface, 4-time world champion hijacks the main event (April 16, 2021)

WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania did not deliver according to our expectations, but it was still a much better show than RAW from earlier this week. We seemingly got to know Roman Reigns’ next challenger. The show also confirmed that the title feud between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks is not yet over.

This article will look at the superstars who impressed us on WWE SmackDown and those who didn’t.

#1 Impressed on WWE SmackDown: Cesaro

Cesaro looks prepared for a big title feud

The opening segment of WWE SmackDown saw Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Jey Uso sing praises about themselves. They were reminiscing in The Tribal Chief’s WrestleMania glory before Cesaro walked out. The Swiss Cyborg defeated Seth Rollins in the biggest singles match of his career at the recently-concluded pay-per-view. Now, he has eyes on Roman Reigns.

Unfortunately, the Universal Champion was not impressed. He left the ring even before Cesaro could address him. The latter was unhappy with the disrespect and demanded a non-title match against Reigns. However, Heyman later confirmed that Cesaro would have to face Uso in the main event of WWE SmackDown instead.

Roman Reigns instructed Jey Uso to ‘take care of the business' as usual, but Cesaro had come prepared. He unleashed a ruthless side to his personality while facing Uso inside the ring. Cesaro went for hard-hitting kicks and continuously tested his opponents’ resilience. He also took a lot of punishment through the match that accounted for a balanced bout on WWE SmackDown.

Although Jey Uso looked brutal in his attacks, Cesaro was far from backing down. He confidently fought to prove himself worthy of being involved in the biggest feud on WWE SmackDown. His Neutralizer was particularly pleasing to the eye this week owing to its precision. Towards the end, a riled-up Cesaro almost had Uso in his clutch and was going for the Swing before Rollins attacked him.

As a result, the match ended in disqualification while Rollins continued to scream that things aren’t over between him and Cesaro. It would be interesting to see how The Swiss Cyborg will navigate his way around Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and by the looks of it, Seth Rollins. Things are heating up for Cesaro on WWE SmackDown, but it could lead to his career-defining feud in the promotion.

