WWE SmackDown (30th July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 12 // 30 Jul 2019, 15:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What will The King have in store for the seven-time Women’s Champion?

After an explosive episode of Monday Night RAW last night, the focus now shifts to SmackDown Live and we have a few Hall Of Famers coming our way as well.

In a special edition of The King's Court, Jerry Lawler will host former Women's Champion, Trish Stratus. With rumours swirling that she could compete at SummerSlam this year, the WWE Universe would be anxious to listen what the Hall Of Famer has in store for them.

Dolph Ziggler did the ultimate insult last week when he superkicked Shawn Michaels. This caused a stir amongst the Superstars. The Showoff also assisted Brock Lesnar in a small way when The Beast assaulted Seth Rollins which would not have done Ziggler any favours.

Now Finn Balor will step into the ring to teach the Showoff a lesson. Balor does have 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt on his mind and will look to get some momentum on his side as well.

Can The Extraordinary Man Who Does Extraordinary Things defeat The Showoff?

The New Day were on commentary last week and they talked against Shane McMahon and supported Kevin Owens' recent tirades against the self-proclaimed 'Best In the World.'

Now, Shane O'Mac's allies, Drew McIntyre and Elias, will be looking to silence the SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions.

Will the duo make a huge statement tonight or will the New Day reign supreme?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

Advertisement

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Fedex Forum, Memphis, TN

Day and Date: Tuesday, July 30th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 31st July.

Catch all the SmackDown Live updates from the 30th July 2019 edition of SmackDown Live right here.