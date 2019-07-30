×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE SmackDown (30th July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live 

Alan John
ANALYST
Preview
12   //    30 Jul 2019, 15:23 IST

What will The King have in store for the seven-time Women’s Champion?
What will The King have in store for the seven-time Women’s Champion?

After an explosive episode of Monday Night RAW last night, the focus now shifts to SmackDown Live and we have a few Hall Of Famers coming our way as well.

In a special edition of The King's Court, Jerry Lawler will host former Women's Champion, Trish Stratus. With rumours swirling that she could compete at SummerSlam this year, the WWE Universe would be anxious to listen what the Hall Of Famer has in store for them.

Dolph Ziggler did the ultimate insult last week when he superkicked Shawn Michaels. This caused a stir amongst the Superstars. The Showoff also assisted Brock Lesnar in a small way when The Beast assaulted Seth Rollins which would not have done Ziggler any favours.

Now Finn Balor will step into the ring to teach the Showoff a lesson. Balor does have 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt on his mind and will look to get some momentum on his side as well.

Can The Extraordinary Man Who Does Extraordinary Things defeat The Showoff?

The New Day were on commentary last week and they talked against Shane McMahon and supported Kevin Owens' recent tirades against the self-proclaimed 'Best In the World.'

Now, Shane O'Mac's allies, Drew McIntyre and Elias, will be looking to silence the SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions.

Will the duo make a huge statement tonight or will the New Day reign supreme?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

Advertisement

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Fedex Forum, Memphis, TN

Day and Date: Tuesday, July 30th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 31st July.

Catch all the SmackDown Live updates from the 30th July 2019 edition of SmackDown Live right here.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown New Day Trish Stratus Kevin Owens WWE Championship WWE Smackdown Women's Championship WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
Advertisement
WWE SmackDown (23rd July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live 
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (2nd July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (9th July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live before Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (30th April 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (25th June 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live after Stomping Grounds 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (21st May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live after MITB 2019 
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (18th June 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live before Stomping Grounds 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (2nd April 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (7th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (23rd April 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us