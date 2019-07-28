WWE SmackDown: 3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode (30 July 2019)

Bill Goldberg could pay a surprise visit on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Even though the previous edition of WWE SmackDown following the Raw reunion special received mixed reviews from critics, it was not a bad show. While the show had its flaws, WWE deserves a lot of credit for certain well-booked matches and segments.

Be it the return of the cryptic and eerie Firefly Fun House or The Miz TV featuring Dolph Ziggler and Mr. WrestleMania, Shawn Michaels firing verbal volleys at each other, the show lived up to the expectation of fans.

However, The Viper, Randy Orton accepting Kofi Kingston's challenge to face him for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2019 was clearly the highlight of the show.

On another note, the upcoming episode of SmackDown will be live this Tuesday night from FedExForum, Memphis, TN and WWE has already advertised two matches- Finn Balor vs Dolph Ziggler and The New Day vs Elias and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match- and the return of Trish Stratus for a King's Court segment with Hall of Famer, Jerry 'The King' Lawler.

So, to feed all our curiosities, in this article we take a look at 3 interesting things which could happen in the upcoming episode of SmackDown:

#3 Charlotte Flair attacks Trish Stratus

It looks totally on the cards.

WWE is advertising the return of Hall of Famer Trish Stratus for a special King's Court segment featuring Jerry 'The King' Lawler on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. However, the segment might not have a happy ending as odds of The Queen, Charlotte Flair attacking Trish are quite high.

Yes, as per the latest rumors, WWE is planning to have a dream match between Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam on August 11. Thus, Flair could attack Trish to lay down the breadcrumbs for the same this Tuesday night on the blue brand.

