WWE SmackDown - 3 Possible surprises - Karrion Kross attacks The Bloodline with a new faction, A truly unexpected return

WWE SmackDown is almost certain to be filled with surprises this week. After seeing the returns of Hit Row, Kross, and Lumis, one can almost say with certainty that we're in for many more surprises.

What could potentially transpire on WWE SmackDown this week? Here are 3 twists that could take place and change the course of the show and the product. If there's anything we know about the Triple H era, it is to expect the unexpected.

#3. Karrion Kross reintroduces two top stars into the company

Karrion Kross has been constantly running his mouth about The Bloodline, but even with the witchy oracle Scarlett by his side, he does find himself outnumbered. Could he bring back two top stars to the company to form a formidable faction of his own to take The Bloodline down?

John Morrison is currently a free agent and could make his presence felt on WWE SmackDown in a really big way. As could Killian Dain, who has not ruled out a return to the company. With the strength of Dain and the agility of Morrison to bolster him on, Kross could certainly take the fight to The Ones starting this week.

#2. Sasha Banks and Naomi make their WWE SmackDown return

A tournament is happening to crown two new champions. But the problem with this whole scenario is that the previous Champions never lost their titles fair and square. Which is why they may show up this week to shake things up.

Imagine the roar of the crowd if Sasha Banks and Naomi do appear on WWE SmackDown and inform the world that they're bringing the tournament to a stop for good. It would bring about a sense of excitement into this competition that was missing. It would also make sense from a storyline perspective, especially if you consider that they walked out because they felt slighted.

#1. Sami Zayn proves his worth to Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens fondly namedropped Sami Zayn on RAW this week. Could he show up on WWE SmackDown to do his old friend and greatest rival a favor?

Imagine Sami Zayn interrupting Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns face-to-face segment that's been advertised and then, all of a sudden, Kevin Owens attacks McIntyre from behind.

It would make sense in the overall context of things, especially if you consider that Owens and The Scottish Warrior went to war on RAW in a match that pleased many fans.

With Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn also inserted into the title picture, anything could happen at any time. Such a scenario is always a delight for fans to experience.

